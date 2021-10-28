Corinthians maintains seventh place after Fluminense loses a late game; see full table

Corinthians did not take the field this Wednesday, but had good news in Brasileirão. Fluminense, one of the opponents in the search for a place in the Libertadores da América, lost to Santos and follows behind Timon in the leaderboard.

Thus, Sylvinho’s team remains in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship, with 41 points gained. The Rio team would reach 42 points and pass Timão if they won Thursday’s match, but lost and parked at 39.

Now, Corinthians doesn’t see any direct opponents for the Libertadores spot with fewer matches. Red Bull Bragantino, Internacional and Fluminense have the same 28 games as Timão. Flamengo, fourth, has 46 points and three games less than the club from Parque São Jorge.

Corinthians returns to the field next Monday. In a game that marks the release of 100% of the public at the Neo Química Arena, Sylvinho’s team faces Chapecoense, the tournament’s lantern, and the ball rolls at 9:30 pm in Itaquera.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 59 27 18 5 4 44 20 24 73 2nd palm trees 49 28 15 4 9 42 34 8 58 3rd strength 48 28 14 6 8 38 30 8 57 4th Flamengo 46 25 14 4 7 47 24 23 61 5th Red Bull Bragantino 46 28 11 13 4 44 32 12 55 6th International 41 28 10 11 7 37 30 7 49 7th Corinthians 41 28 10 11 7 30 26 4 49 8th Fluminense 39 28 10 9 9 28 30 -two 46 9th Atlético-GO 37 27 9 10 8 24 24 0 46 10th America-MG 35 28 8 11 9 27 29 -two 42 11th Cuiabá 35 28 7 14 7 27 28 -1 42 12th Athletic-PR 34 27 10 4 13 32 36 -4 42 13th São Paulo 34 28 7 13 8 22 27 -5 40 14th Ceará 33 28 6 15 7 26 30 -4 39 15th Bahia 32 28 8 8 12 32 39 -7 38 16th saints 32 28 7 11 10 25 34 -9 38 17th Youth 29 28 6 11 11 27 36 -9 35 18th sport 27 28 6 9 13 15 24 -9 32 19th Guild 26 26 7 5 14 23 32 -9 33 20th Chapecoense 13 28 1 10 17 24 49 -25 15

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 28th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/23/2021

17:00 – Youth 0 x 0 Ceará

17:00 – Santos 0 x 2 America-MG

19:00 – Fluminense 3 x 1 Flamengo

19:15 – Fortaleza 3 x 0 Athletico-PR

Games on 10/24/2021

16:00 – International 2 x 2 Corinthians

4:00 pm – Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Cuiabá

18:15 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 São Paulo

8:30 pm – Bahia 3 x 0 Chapecoense

Games on 10/25/2021

20:00 – Atlético-GO 2 x 0 Grêmio

9:30 pm – Palmeiras 2 x 1 Sport

Watch the games of the 29th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/30/2021

17:00 – Athletico-PR x Santos

19:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-MG

7:15 pm – Youth x Bahia

21:00 – America-MG x Fortaleza

Games on 10/31/2021

16:00 – Ceará x Fluminense

16:00 – Grêmio x Palmeiras

18:15 – São Paulo x International

8:30 pm – Sport x Atlético-GO

Games on 11/01/2021

20:00 – Cuiabá x Red Bull Bragantino

9:30 pm – Corinthians x Chapecoense

See more at: Brazilian Championship.