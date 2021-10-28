Corinthians maintains seventh place after Fluminense loses a late game; see full table

Corinthians did not take the field this Wednesday, but had good news in Brasileirão. Fluminense, one of the opponents in the search for a place in the Libertadores da América, lost to Santos and follows behind Timon in the leaderboard.
Thus, Sylvinho’s team remains in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship, with 41 points gained. The Rio team would reach 42 points and pass Timão if they won Thursday’s match, but lost and parked at 39.
Now, Corinthians doesn’t see any direct opponents for the Libertadores spot with fewer matches. Red Bull Bragantino, Internacional and Fluminense have the same 28 games as Timão. Flamengo, fourth, has 46 points and three games less than the club from Parque São Jorge.
Corinthians returns to the field next Monday. In a game that marks the release of 100% of the public at the Neo Química Arena, Sylvinho’s team faces Chapecoense, the tournament’s lantern, and the ball rolls at 9:30 pm in Itaquera.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|59
|27
|18
|5
|4
|44
|20
|24
|73
|2nd
|palm trees
|49
|28
|15
|4
|9
|42
|34
|8
|58
|3rd
|strength
|48
|28
|14
|6
|8
|38
|30
|8
|57
|4th
|Flamengo
|46
|25
|14
|4
|7
|47
|24
|23
|61
|5th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|46
|28
|11
|13
|4
|44
|32
|12
|55
|6th
|International
|41
|28
|10
|11
|7
|37
|30
|7
|49
|7th
|Corinthians
|41
|28
|10
|11
|7
|30
|26
|4
|49
|8th
|Fluminense
|39
|28
|10
|9
|9
|28
|30
|-two
|46
|9th
|Atlético-GO
|37
|27
|9
|10
|8
|24
|24
|0
|46
|10th
|America-MG
|35
|28
|8
|11
|9
|27
|29
|-two
|42
|11th
|Cuiabá
|35
|28
|7
|14
|7
|27
|28
|-1
|42
|12th
|Athletic-PR
|34
|27
|10
|4
|13
|32
|36
|-4
|42
|13th
|São Paulo
|34
|28
|7
|13
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|40
|14th
|Ceará
|33
|28
|6
|15
|7
|26
|30
|-4
|39
|15th
|Bahia
|32
|28
|8
|8
|12
|32
|39
|-7
|38
|16th
|saints
|32
|28
|7
|11
|10
|25
|34
|-9
|38
|17th
|Youth
|29
|28
|6
|11
|11
|27
|36
|-9
|35
|18th
|sport
|27
|28
|6
|9
|13
|15
|24
|-9
|32
|19th
|Guild
|26
|26
|7
|5
|14
|23
|32
|-9
|33
|20th
|Chapecoense
|13
|28
|1
|10
|17
|24
|49
|-25
|15
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 28th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/23/2021
17:00 – Youth 0 x 0 Ceará
17:00 – Santos 0 x 2 America-MG
19:00 – Fluminense 3 x 1 Flamengo
19:15 – Fortaleza 3 x 0 Athletico-PR
Games on 10/24/2021
16:00 – International 2 x 2 Corinthians
4:00 pm – Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Cuiabá
18:15 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 São Paulo
8:30 pm – Bahia 3 x 0 Chapecoense
Games on 10/25/2021
20:00 – Atlético-GO 2 x 0 Grêmio
9:30 pm – Palmeiras 2 x 1 Sport
Watch the games of the 29th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 10/30/2021
17:00 – Athletico-PR x Santos
19:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-MG
7:15 pm – Youth x Bahia
21:00 – America-MG x Fortaleza
Games on 10/31/2021
16:00 – Ceará x Fluminense
16:00 – Grêmio x Palmeiras
18:15 – São Paulo x International
8:30 pm – Sport x Atlético-GO
Games on 11/01/2021
20:00 – Cuiabá x Red Bull Bragantino
9:30 pm – Corinthians x Chapecoense
