Corinthians maintains seventh place after Fluminense loses a late game; see full table

Corinthians did not take the field this Wednesday, but had good news in Brasileirão. Fluminense, one of the opponents in the search for a place in the Libertadores da América, lost to Santos and follows behind Timon in the leaderboard.

Thus, Sylvinho’s team remains in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship, with 41 points gained. The Rio team would reach 42 points and pass Timão if they won Thursday’s match, but lost and parked at 39.

Now, Corinthians doesn’t see any direct opponents for the Libertadores spot with fewer matches. Red Bull Bragantino, Internacional and Fluminense have the same 28 games as Timão. Flamengo, fourth, has 46 points and three games less than the club from Parque São Jorge.

Corinthians returns to the field next Monday. In a game that marks the release of 100% of the public at the Neo Química Arena, Sylvinho’s team faces Chapecoense, the tournament’s lantern, and the ball rolls at 9:30 pm in Itaquera.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG5927185444202473
2ndpalm trees492815494234858
3rdstrength482814683830857
4thFlamengo4625144747242361
5thRed Bull Bragantino46281113444321255
6thInternational4128101173730749
7thCorinthians4128101173026449
8thFluminense392810992830-two46
9thAtlético-GO372791082424046
10thAmerica-MG352881192729-two42
11thCuiabá352871472728-142
12thAthletic-PR3427104133236-442
13thSão Paulo342871382227-540
14thCeará332861572630-439
15thBahia322888123239-738
16thsaints3228711102534-938
17thYouth2928611112736-935
18thsport272869131524-932
19thGuild262675142332-933
20thChapecoense1328110172449-2515

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 28th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/23/2021
17:00 – Youth 0 x 0 Ceará
17:00 – Santos 0 x 2 America-MG
19:00 – Fluminense 3 x 1 Flamengo
19:15 – Fortaleza 3 x 0 Athletico-PR
Games on 10/24/2021
16:00 – International 2 x 2 Corinthians
4:00 pm – Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Cuiabá
18:15 – Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 0 São Paulo
8:30 pm – Bahia 3 x 0 Chapecoense
Games on 10/25/2021
20:00 – Atlético-GO 2 x 0 Grêmio
9:30 pm – Palmeiras 2 x 1 Sport

Watch the games of the 29th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 10/30/2021
17:00 – Athletico-PR x Santos
19:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-MG
7:15 pm – Youth x Bahia
21:00 – America-MG x Fortaleza
Games on 10/31/2021
16:00 – Ceará x Fluminense
16:00 – Grêmio x Palmeiras
18:15 – São Paulo x International
8:30 pm – Sport x Atlético-GO
Games on 11/01/2021
20:00 – Cuiabá x Red Bull Bragantino
9:30 pm – Corinthians x Chapecoense

