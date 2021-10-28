Corinthians performs first tactical training of the week aiming at a game against Chapecoense

This Thursday, the Corinthians squad continued training to face Chapecoense. In the morning, the players performed at CT Joaquim Grava and, after two days of technical work, Sylvinho, along with the committee, performed the first tactical activity of the week.

As usual, training for the day began on Field 1. The athletes participated in the warm-up before performing the rondo promoted by Sylvinho on Field 2. In addition to the tactical work done with an eye on Monday’s appointment, the coach prepared another practice to finish the preparation of this farm.

Along with assistants Doriva and Alex, Sylvinho guided the Timon players in an exercise with defensive dead balls. Thus, Corinthians ended work at the training center. The cast goes back to training this Friday, also in the morning, when they hold the fourth training session of the week.

The game against Chapecoense takes place on Monday, November 1st, and will have 100% of the capacity released to the fans. Valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, the match is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm. Sylvinho will not have Cassio available, as the goalkeeper has been suspended.

