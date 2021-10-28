Corinthians predicts U-20 top scorer test in professional to decide whether to buy player

One of the main highlights of the Corinthians U-20, forward Giovane must be tested in the professional squad before the club decides whether to make the definitive purchase of the 17-year-old player. The information was released by GE.

Giovane belongs to Capivariano and is loaned to Corinthians until July 13, 2022. The player is the top scorer in the Under-20, with 12 goals, in addition to two assists in 16 games. If it wants to keep the player, Timão needs to pay R$ 3 million for 60% of its economic rights. The values ​​were confirmed by the report of the My Timon.

“The purchase price is not that high, considering football values. For now, he is living up to the contract. But it’s always like that, the player needs to prove it playing professionally. Is it worth hiring? We have a very good alignment with Alessandro (Nunes, football manager) and Roberto (by Andrade, football director), we are always dialoguing and they understand the same way“, said Carlos Brazil, Corinthians base director, to the report.

The young player, who trained with Corinthians’ professional squad last Tuesday, should have his chance with the club’s first team next year, after the Copa São Paulo dispute. The competition takes place in January.

“At some point Giovane will have to train there with them, show. He has a loan until June, so he has time to make a name for himself in the Copa São Paulo. The purchase decision is made by the professional. So you have to go there, train, eventually even play to make sure the investment is worth it. At the base, the best way is this, to hire after going through the professional and prove your ability to play in the main team”, completed Carlos Brazil.

Giovane arrived at Timão in July this year. The Parque São Jorge team faced competition from Flamengo, who made a financially more advantageous proposal to the athlete. The hiring was supported by the director of the base, Osvaldo Neto, and brokered by businessman Rafael Brandino, who has a good relationship with Corinthians.

While waiting for his chance in the first team, Giovane should start for Corinthians this Thursday, when the Under-20 team enters the field against XV de Jaú. The match takes place at 3 pm, for the category Paulistão, and Timão leads Group 6.

