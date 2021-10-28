Corinthians squad: Sylvinho promotes tactical training and rehearses set pieces to catch Chape | corinthians

Corinthians held the first tactical training of the week this Thursday, in preparation for the duel against Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm on Monday. The duel is valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão and will mark the return of the use of 100% of the capacity of Neo Química Arena.

In addition to organizing the positioning and movement of the athletes, coach Sylvinho led a work of defensive dead balls, according to information released by Corinthians.

Even with the advance of vaccination and the decrease in cases and deaths as a result of Covid-19, the press still has no access to CT Joaquim Grava.

In front of Chapecoense, Sylvinho will make at least two changes in the lineup. the goalkeeper Cassius is suspended and must be replaced by Matthew Donelli. In defense, the defender João Victor will recover the position of Raul Gustavo, after serving suspension.

However, the coach can make more changes. Against the championship lantern, he can give up Gabriel, who replaced Cantillo in the last round.

A possible alvinegra lineup for this match is: Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô (Mosquito, Vitinho or Adson).

Corinthians is in seventh place in the Brasileirão, with 41 points.

The cast of Timão returns to training this Friday morning.

