Corinthians will test under-20 top scorer in professional to decide whether to pay BRL 3 million per purchase | corinthians

Corinthians wants to see how young striker Giovane fares among the professionals before deciding whether or not to buy the player.

Featured and top scorer in the under-20 category of Timão, with 12 goals and two assists in 16 games, Giovane belongs to Capivariano and is on loan until July 13, 2022. The contract stipulates that Corinthians needs to pay BRL 3 million for 60% of economic rights of the attacker if you want to keep him.

The prodigy is just 17 years old and will come of age next month.

Surrounded by anticipation and watched by coach Sylvinho, Giovane trained with the main squad last Tuesday, but will still have to wait for a bigger streak in the top team. The chance should only come after the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, played in January.

– The purchase price is not that high, considering football values. For now, he is living up to the contract. But it’s always like that, the player needs to prove it playing professionally. Is it worth hiring? We have a very good alignment with Alessandro (Nunes, football manager) and Roberto (de Andrade, football director), we are always dialoguing and they understand the same way – comments Carlos Brazil, base manager alvinegra, in an interview with ge.

– At some point, Giovane will have to train there with them, show them. He has a loan until June, so he has time to make a name for himself in the Copa São Paulo. The purchase decision is made by the professional. So you have to go there, train, eventually even play to make sure the investment is worth it.. At the base, the best way is this, to hire after passing the professional and prove your ability to play in the main team – completed Brazil.

1 of 2 Giovane made the Corinthians U-20 this year and quickly became a standout — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Ag.Corinthians Giovane made the Corinthians U-20 this year and quickly became a standout — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Ag.Corinthians

Giovane arrived at Corinthians recently, in July. Timão faced competition from Flamengo, which made a proposal even more financially advantageous to the attacker. The hiring was supported by the director of the base, Osvaldo Neto, and brokered by businessman Rafael Brandino, who has a good relationship with the club. Recently, the same agent negotiated left-back Carlos Augusto with Monza, from Italy.

The young man started his career at Red Bull Brasil, but almost gave up football due to lack of motivation and family problems. Taken to Capivariano, from Capivari-SP, he participated in 11 games in the professional team, in the dispute of the Series A-3 of Paulistão. He scored three goals and received proposals.

With Giovane in the starting line-up, the Corinthians under-20 will return to the field this Thursday, away from home, against XV de Jaú, in the category Paulistão. Timãozinho is the leader of Group 6.

