Corinthians will use its 32nd different player in Brasileirão in the game against Chape; see list | corinthians

The suspension of Cássio, who took the third yellow card against Internacional, will make coach Sylvinho debut the 32nd different player in the Corinthians squad at Brasileirão 2021. Timão will face Chapecoense, on Monday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

After 28 rounds with Cassio as a starter, Matheus Donelli should play. It will be the 19-year-old boy’s debut in Brasileirão. Caique França, Guilherme and Carlos Miguel, the other reserves in the position, also did not enter the field even for a minute in the tournament.

Of the 31 who have already played, four are out of the club: Camacho terminated and made a deal with Santos, Ramiro was loaned to Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates, Mateus Vital was loaned to Panathinaikos, from Greece, and Léo Natel was loaned to Apoel, of Cyprus.

The players who played the most so far were Cássio (28 games, with 2,728 minutes), Gil (26 games, with 2,528 minutes), Fagner (26 games, with.2418 minutes) and Fábio Santos (25 games, with 2,444 minutes ). Gustavo Mosquito also has 26 games, but adds 1,800 minutes.

See too:

+ Remember Edno? He’s back, but in a different way

+ Audience between Timão, Jô and Japanese gains date

1 of 2 Matheus Donelli and Cássio at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency Matheus Donelli and Cássio at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

See the list of those who played in Brasileirão:

Goalkeeper: Cassius

Cassius Sides: Fagner, Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton

Fagner, Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton Defenders: Gil, Raul Gustavo and João Victor

Gil, Raul Gustavo and João Victor Midfielders: Ramiro, Camacho, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Roni, Mateus Vital, Luan, Vitinho, Xavier, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Willian.

Ramiro, Camacho, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Roni, Mateus Vital, Luan, Vitinho, Xavier, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Willian. Attackers: Jô, Gustavo Mosquito, Adson, Gabriel Pereira, Cauê, Felipe Augusto, Marquinhos, Mantuan, Léo Natel and Róger Guedes

+ Read more news about Corinthians