Corvette wins version with “most powerful in history” V8

The mid-engined eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette finally earned its top-of-the-line performance option. The Corvette Z06 2023 has a straight-plane V8 drive unit with a capacity of 5.5 liters, generating up to 679 hp of power and a torque of 63.5 kgfm. That will make this engine, LT6, the most powerful aspirated V8 available in a production vehicle to date.

Manufacturing is scheduled to begin in mid-2022, in the northern hemisphere summer.

The model is offered in different aerodynamic packages, with carbon fiber wheels, carbon brakes and a completely revised chassis, aiming to offer performance on the track.

General Motors President Mark Reuss revealed that the model’s DNA is indeed sporting performance. “More than power, the new LT6 engine is designed to complement every aspect of the Z06’s track-focused performance experience. From its 8,600 rpm to the competition-style dry-sump oil system, the induction and exhaust systems have been meticulously tuned and this engine exudes a whole new and emotional character.”

“The key to the LT6’s performance capability is a lightweight, low-inertia swivel assembly rooted in an all-new flat crankshaft that, along with a comparatively short stroke, allows the engine to rotate to its maximum range.”

Outside the engine, the brakes have been increased – by 14.6 inches at the front and 15 at the rear – and the suspension architecture has been reinforced with the standard adaptive Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 system. There’s an adjustable rear spoiler to improve aerodynamic performance, plus two performance optimization packages

The base features a larger front splitter and a taller rear wing, while the Z07 includes Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires customized for the Z06, an upgraded suspension with additional recalibration of the standard Z06’s MRC 4.0 system, and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes with larger rotors.

