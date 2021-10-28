cost to fill the tank rises R$87 per year

With the increase in the price of gasoline, drivers are spending, on average, R$318 to fill their tanks at gas stations across the country. The value is 38% higher than that registered in January 2021: at the beginning of the year, the cost to fill the tank was, on average, R$ 231.10, or R$ 86.90 less.

The calculation considers the average prices of regular gasoline, raised by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), and the tank of a passenger car with a capacity of 50 liters. Therefore, the values ​​may vary according to the region of the country and the vehicle model.

The ANP survey shows that, in January, the average price of gasoline in Brazil was R$ 4.62. The last survey carried out by the Agency, referring to the week of October 17th to 23rd, shows an average value of R$ 6.36 (increase of R$ 1.74).

In the latest survey, the ANP identified that a liter of gasoline is more expensive in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul, where there are stations selling fuel for R$7.47 per liter. In this case, for filling a 50 liter tank, the driver spends R$373.50. In January, the maximum price registered in the city was R$ 5.66 — that is, the driver paid R$ 283 to leave the station with a full tank, R$ 90.50 less.

On Monday (25), Petrobras announced a new readjustment in fuel prices. In the case of gasoline, the increase was R$0.21 per liter, on average.

Why has the price of gasoline been rising so much

The value of petroleum-derived fuels, such as gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, has risen with adjustments applied by Petrobras. Since 2016, the company has considered the price of oil on the international market, in dollars, to calculate the amount charged for fuel at Brazilian refineries.

Gasoline sold at gas stations is 27% ethanol, which also increased in price. In this case, the increase was mainly caused by weather conditions, such as drought and frost, which reduced the production of sugarcane, used for the manufacture of ethanol.

According to Petrobras, considering the average price raised by the ANP last week, the amount paid by drivers per liter of gasoline has the following composition:

BRL 2.18 – amount paid to Petrobras

R$1.72 – ICMS, a state tax

R$ 1.10 – price of ethanol that is mixed with gasoline

BRL 0.69 – federal taxes

BRL 0.68 – distribution and resale

ICMS may undergo changes

The ICMS has been pointed out by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) as the villain of the increase in fuel prices. Data from the ANP itself, however, show that the tax was not the one that weighed most for recent highs.

Even so, experts point out problems in the way the tax is levied not only on fuel, since the method of calculating the tax, provided for by law, ends up increasing the amount collected by the states.

In October, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that changes the way ICMS is charged only on fuel. According to the text, the tax would no longer be calculated as a percentage of the price, and would have a fixed amount. This amount would be calculated based on the average price of the last 24 months.

As there is still no tax value for each state, it is not known how much the value of gasoline could drop, or if the reduction would even reach the consumer. The states are against the proposal, pointing out that there will be a decrease in tax collection and that the problem of rising prices will not be resolved. The proposal is awaiting a vote in the Senate.