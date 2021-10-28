Couple finds ‘secret room’ when opening kitchen cupboard

One couple had an unusual surprise when renting an apartment in the UK. Days after moving to the new address, they discovered, by opening the kitchen cupboard, a ‘secret room’.

The episode was shared on a Facebook group called ‘Things Found on the Walls – and Other Hidden Findings’. According to the British newspaper Daily Star, the The woman, who did not have her identity revealed, reported that she and her boyfriend were cleaning up the new residence when they found the room, whose only access is a small door located inside the kitchen cabinet.

Room has a window and no floors Image: Playback/ Facebook

Also according to the post, the small room has a window, has no floor, has some exposed wires and some construction materials.

“I just rented an apartment with my boyfriend and found a room in our kitchen closet. I’ll leave something weird for the next tenants when we move in,” he joked.

Other members of the group made comments and joked about the situation. “I would turn the place into a hideout to study or eat my favorite snacks away from my kids so I don’t have to share it with them,” wrote one netizen. “I would make this a very comfortable hideout. Is the husband getting on your nerves? Run for the hideout,” recommended another.

Others hinted that the ‘secret room’ would just be a kind of warehouse.