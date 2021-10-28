Covid-19: Netherlands investigates Adolf Hitler’s registered vaccination certificate

AMSTERDAM — The Netherlands Ministry of Health is looking for a hacker who reportedly registered a Covid-19 vaccination certificate in the name of Adolf Hitler. The discovery sparked an alert in authorities about the security of the system created to approve or not the entry of people in several places in the country.

Unusual: Missing person on trail in the US does not answer calls from the rescue team because he does not recognize the number

The RTL Nieuws agency published a report showing that the fake code returned a positive result when scanned in the “test for input” application. The certificate not only showed the name of the dictator, it also had a birth date of January 1, 1900.

The report managed to get in touch with the fraudster, who revealed that he was issuing false documentation for the value of 300 euros. He also said that he had already sold imitations to France and Poland.

Science:For the first time, astronomers find evidence of a planet outside the Milky Way

The Netherlands app uses the system valid throughout the European Union. According to government officials, if hackers obtained private keys used by digital access code manufacturers, all QR codes issued could be invalidated.