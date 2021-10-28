Covid-19: Salvador applies 1st, 2nd and booster on Thursday; check out scheme | Bahia

The city of Salvador will apply, on Thursday (28), the first, second and booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Everyone must have their name on the list on the Municipal Health Department (SMS) website. [Confira os locais no fim da matéria]

According to the city, the first dose will be given to people aged 18 or over; pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 years or older; in addition to young people from 12 to 17 years old with and without comorbidities or disabilities. The Federation’s Family Health Unit (USF) will work exclusively with the recap for people aged 18 or over, from 8 am to 4 pm.

The first dose is also offered to adolescents in municipal public schools.

Elderly people aged 60 years and over, health workers and immunosuppressed patients also continue to have access to the booster dose normally. Those who completed the vaccination schedule at home, through the Vacina Express service, do not need to make a new request, since the administration of the third dose will happen automatically.

In addition, the itinerant immunization service, by means of the “Vaccinação em Movimento” bus, will be at Revolution Square, in Periperi, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, with the offer of the first dose of the immunizing agent for people aged 18 or over , in addition to the application of the second dose of people qualified for CoronaVac.

Check out the immunization sites on Thursday:

Adolescents without comorbidities from 12 to 17 years old: 8 am to 4 pm

Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drives: FBDC Cabula, 5th Health Center (Barris) and Arena Fonte Nova.

FBDC Cabula, 5th Health Center (Barris) and Arena Fonte Nova. Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Mata Escura, USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF São Cristóvão, USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), USF Cajazeiras V, 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos ( Rio Vermelho) and Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros).

Pregnant and postpartum women: 8 am to 4 pm

As recommended by the Ministry of Health, pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine can only seek immunization points.

In order to have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of the vaccine, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: they must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription.

they must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription. Postpartum women: they must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Birth Certificate (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

In addition, vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agent Oxford/AstraZeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and postpartum women under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the vaccination course. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities and/or permanent disability with name registered on the SMS website: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Minors must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Recap of people aged 18 and over: 8 am to 4 pm

Drive: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto).

Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto). Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho; USF Alto de Coutos II; USF Itacaranha; USF Cajazeiras XI; USF Fazenda Grande III; USF Itapuã; UBS Minister Alckmin (Massaranduba); USF Joanes East; USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia); Estrada das Barreiras; USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso); UBS Castelo Branco; UBS Marshal Rondon; UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria); UBS Mario Andrea (Seven Doors); UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio) and USF Federation.

The people who are with the Oxford vaccine booster date scheduled for November 21 they can now look for the immunization points.

Drives: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Unijorge (Parallel), Shopping Bela Vista and FBDC Brotas.

Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Unijorge (Parallel), Shopping Bela Vista and FBDC Brotas. Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, USF Beira Mangue, USF Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho, FBDC Brotas and UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado (Águas Claras).

All the people who are with CoronaVac vaccine booster date scheduled for October 30th they can now look for the immunization points.

Drive: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto).

Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto). Fixed points: UBS Pelourinho; USF Alto de Coutos II; USF Itacaranha; USF Cajazeiras XI; USF Fazenda Grande III; USF Itapuã; UBS Minister Alckmin (Massaranduba); USF Joanes East; USF Ursula Catharino (Garcia); Estrada das Barreiras; USF Prof. Guilherme Rodrigues da Silva (Arenoso); UBS Castelo Branco; UBS Marshal Rondon; UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria); UBS Mario Andrea (Seven Doors); UBS Cesar de Araújo (Boca do Rio).

The people who are with the Pfizer vaccine booster date scheduled for November 21 they can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drivers: Exhibition Park and Faculty Universe (ACM Avenue).

Exhibition Park and Faculty Universe (ACM Avenue). Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Vista Alegre, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Vale do Matatu, USF Imbuí and CSU Pernambués, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF Cambonas and USF Virgílio de Oak (Bonfim).

People aged 60 and over: 8 am to 4 pm

The application of the booster dose will be administered in elderly aged 60 years and over who took the second dose until June 1, 2021. Before heading to the service stations, they should check if the name is on the SMS website list.

Vacina Express is also available for this audience, as well as for bedridden individuals or individuals with limited mobility. It is not necessary to perform a new registration in the system who already had access to the service, as the team will automatically return.

Immunosuppressed patients: 8 am to 4 pm

They will be able to go to the points the immunosuppressed patients who received the second dose until September 29, 2021. It is necessary to have the name in the SMS website list.

Health workers: 8 am to 4 pm

They will be able to go to the points the health workers who received the second dose by June 1, 2021. It is necessary to have the name in the SMS website list.

