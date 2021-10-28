Covid-19 vaccination continues Thursday; check the details

This Thursday (28), the City of Juiz de Fora (PJF) continues the immunization campaign against Covid-19 applying first and second doses, in addition to boosting. People who would initially receive the second dose of AstraZeneca on October 12th and 13th (or earlier) can now receive the vaccine from Pfizer. The application of the second dose of Coronavac follows the date described on the card. In addition, those who received the first dose of Pfizer until September 2nd can also get vaccinated.

These three groups should look for the PAM-Marshal, from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm; the ten reference UBSs, from 8 am to 12 pm; and 36 other UBSs, from 8 am to 11 am.

Booster doses for health workers aged 35 to 39 years, who received the second dose at least six months ago, and the elderly aged 60 years and over, who received the 2nd dose on May 15 or earlier, are applied in the ten reference UBSs, in another 36 UBSs and in the PAM-Marechal. Elderly people can also be vaccinated at the Elderly Health Department. Immunosuppressed, who received the second application at least 28 days ago, should also receive the booster. This public can be vaccinated at the PAM-Marechal and at the ten reference UBSs.

Adresses

PAM-Marshal – from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Rua Marechal Deodoro, 496, Centro

10 reference UBSs

UBS Neighborhood Nossa Senhora de Lourdes: Rua Inácio Gama, 813

UBS Bandeirantes: Rua Laurindo Nocelli, nº 100

UBS Benfica: Rua Guararapes, 106

White Corn UBS: Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/nº

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida: Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775

UBS Santa Cecília: Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, nº 900

UBS Santa Luzia: Rua Torreões, s/nº

UBS São Pedro: Rua João Lourenço Kelmer, 1.433

UBS Progresso: Rua Jorge Knopp, nº 119

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

36 UBSs

UBS Alto Grajaú: Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178

UBS Industrial District: Rua João Gualberto, 110

UBS Barreira do Triunfo: Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/nº

Butterfly UBS: Rua Tenente Paulo Maria Delage, 229;

UBS Centro Sul: Av. Barão do Rio Branco, 3132, Centro

UBS Cidade do Sol: Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70

Dom Bosco UBS: Rua João Manata, 93

UBS Esplanade: Rua Bias Fortes, 74

UBS Filgueiras: Rua Orlando Riani, 2200

UBS Furtado de Menezes: Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19 A

UBS Gram: Praça Áureo Carneiro s/n

UBS Granjas Bethânia: Rua Nove de Julho, 294

UBS Ipiranga: Rua Etiene Loures, 85

UBS Jardim da Lua: Rua Natalino José de Paula, 314

Jardim Esperança UBS: Rua Padre João Micheleto, 35

UBS Jardim Natal: Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond, 370

UBS Joquei Clube I: Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140

UBS Joquei Clube II: Rua Antônio Guimarães Peralva, 130

UBS Linhares: Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/nº

UBS Marumbi: Rua Barão do Retiro, 1.462

UBS Monte Castelo: Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/nº;

UBS Nossa Senhora das Graças, Rua Queluz 72

UBS Nova Era: Rua Guimarães Júnior, 850

UBS Parque Guarani: Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685

UBS Retreat: Rua Sebastião Cardoso, 41

UBS Santa Cruz: Rua Doutor Antônio Mourão Guimarães, 245

UBS Santa Efigênia: Rua José Ferreira, 13

UBS Santa Rita: Rua José Vicente, 390

UBS Santo Antônio: Rua Pedro Trogo, 285

UBS Santos Dumont: Rua Álvaro José Rodrigues, 25

UBS São Judas Tadeu: Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446

UBS São Sebastião: Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209

UBS Teixeiras: Rua Custódio Furtado de Souza, 131

Vale Verde UBS: Rua Marciano Pinto, 685

UBS Vila Esperança: Rua Nova, 30

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

UBS Vila Olavo Costa: Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16