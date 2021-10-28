“CPI can do a lot, but it can’t do everything,” says Lira







The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), reacted to the final report of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of Covid, which indicted 78 people — including six deputies — and two companies. In a speech at the House, Lira demanded that deputies and senators be treated in the same way – since, in the end, the rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), gave up indicting his colleague Luis Carlos Heinze (Progressistas-AL). He called the CPI’s attitude “unacceptable” and said a parliamentary commission of inquiry “can do a lot, but it can’t do everything.”

In the list of names that the CPI wants punishment are deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son 03 of president Jair Bolsonaro — for whom the CPI also asked for indictment —, the leader of the government in the House, Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR ), Deputies Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) and Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) and Deputies Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ) and Osmar Terra (MDB-RS).

All six lawmakers were charged in the report with incitement to crime. Barros was also mentioned for administrative improbity, administrative law and formation of a criminal organization, while Osmar Terra was cited for guilty epidemic resulting in death.

Lira stated that he would not make a value judgment on the report that was voted on, but complained about the “unequal treatment” between deputies and senators by the CPI and defended the freedom of expression of all parliamentarians as one of the pillars of the 1988 Constitution and of the democracy.

Leader of the Centrão, Lira recalled that the Constitution guarantees deputies and senators civil and criminal inviolability for any of their opinions, words and votes. In his opinion, the requests for indictment are an unreasonable constraint on parliamentarians for expressing their opinions.

“For me, it is a source of great indignation to learn about the conclusions of the CPI,” said Lira, without mentioning the name of Renan, his political opponent in Alagoas. “The proposal to indict deputies of this House in the report of that CPI, instituted to investigate government actions and omissions in the pandemic, is unacceptable.”

“What is in question is not one or another deputy, but postulates of the democratic rule of law that ensure separation of powers, freedom of thought and expression, and immunity for parliamentarians,” he said. “I’m not unaware that we are experiencing an extremely serious pandemic, nor that serious mistakes may have been made by authorities, aggravating the situation.”

Lira said actions or omissions intended to violate the law must be investigated, and those responsible for them punished. “A CPI can do a lot, and when produced seriously, it can provide relevant services to society, but a CPI can’t do everything.”

The president of the Chamber insinuated that the CPI had become an instrument of inquisition. “The hypothesis of indicting deputies for their public and private demonstrations sets a precedent of enormous gravity,” he said. “The restriction on freedom of expression is characteristic of totalitarian regimes, which is not the case in Brazil.”

Lira also said that the presidency of the Chamber will analyze the report in detail to guarantee the freedom and dignity of exercising the parliamentary mandate.

“I come to publicly defend the members of this House for the full exercise of the prerogatives guaranteed by the Constitution”, he affirmed. “I come to defend the democratic rule of law. Democracy is under permanent construction and must be defended.”