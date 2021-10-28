Crocodile hooks and scares fisherman; see the video

Crocodile hooks on a hook and scares a fisherman, who jumps out of the boat. The record, according to the page Fish Brazil Video (follow on Instagram), it happened on Province of Naples, Southern Italy.

It is not known for sure when the act occurred, but the video recorded by Juan Barco Júnior began circulating in some networks last Sunday, October 24th.

In the images, it is possible to observe two people on the vessel, while another is filming.

One of the men tries to remove a kind of hook that was tangled up in the reptile and ends up falling into the water. Despite the scare, no one was hurt.

From the reptile family, which are divided into fourteen species, crocodiles do not have natural predators, as they are a top animal in the food chain.

The largest reptile on the face of the earth today is the saltwater crocodile found in northern Australia and islands of Southeast Asia.

Crocodiles, after birds, are the closest relatives of dinosaurs today.

They are carnivores and feed mainly on fish, water birds and small and medium-sized mammals.

The crocodile’s main weapon is its powerful jaw filled with teeth (up to 80). According to studies by Gregory Erickson and Kent Vliet, from Florida State University, and Brady Barr, from the National Geographic channel, a bite from one of these animals can reach the incredible mark of 1.5 tons. To get an idea of ​​the force of the bite, it would be like placing a one-ton object on an arm with something sharp between the skin and the object.

