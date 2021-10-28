Cruzeiro x Remo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

+ See Series B table

Cruzeiro comes from a loss to Avaí in the last round. Raposa is in 12th position, with 39 points, 14 of the G-4. Mathematically, the Minas Gerais team still has chances of access. For the match, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will have important shortages in the lineup. Cruzeiro has no related left-back.

Remo is under pressure at this time of Serie B. The club from Pará had been doing a quiet campaign, in the middle of the table, but hit a streak of five games without a win – two draws and three consecutive defeats – and reduced the distance to the relegation zone – from 10 to six points. The Blue Lion chases the 45 points, safety margin to avoid the fall.

Cruise – Technical: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

Luxembourg coach will be absent for Thursday’s match. He has no official left-back in the squad. Position holder, Matheus Pereira suffered a fractured elbow. Jean Victor, immediate reserve, had a thrombosis in his left eye and is also out. Besides them, Claudinho, with Covid-19, and Marco Antônio, with ankle pain, are low. The good news is the return of Giovanni and Adriano to the team after being suspended.

Probable Cruise: Fábio; Rômulo, Eduardo Brock, Ramon and Felipe Augusto; Adriano, Lucas Ventura and Giovanni; Bruno José, Vitor Leque and Thiago

Who is out: Claudinho (Covid-19), Marco Antônio, Matheus Pereira and Jean Victor (medical department)

Hanging: Léo Santos, Marcinho, Rafael Sobis and Thiago

Rowing – Technician: Felipe Conceição

Conceição is experiencing the first moment of distrust since she arrived at Remo. After taking the team off the lantern, the coach – who still enjoys prestige with the board – has been leading a predictable team. The bad phase can make the coach change the 4-3-3 for the 4-4-2.

Azulinos have as their main difficulty the finishing on goal and the lack of definition regarding the formation of the midfield. Midfielder Felipe Gedoz, the club’s main investment in the season, received boos from fans in recent matches in Belém and has a very contested presence in the starting lineup.

Probable lineup: Thiago Coelho; Thiago Ennes, Rafael Jansen, Marlon (Romércio) and Raimar; Anderson Uchôa, Marcos Junior, Arthur (Lucas Siqueira) and Felipe Gedoz; Victor Andrade (Lucas Tocantins) and Neto Pessoa.

Who is out: Pingo, Rafinha and Erick Flores, injured; Vinícius and Igor Fernandes in transition.

Hanging: Romércio, Wellington Silva, Warley, Lucas Siqueira, Jefferson, Marcos Junior and Felipe Conceição.