Cyclone hits southern Italy; watch video with images of floods | World

A cyclone hit the island of Sicily, in southern Italy, on Tuesday (26), and caused flooding in the city of Catania. Streets and squares looked like rivers and lakes, and at least two people died, rescue workers said.

A spokesman for a group of volunteers who are helping police and firefighters said a man’s body was found under a car.

On Monday, a 67-year-old man died after his car was hit by flood and mud. His wife was still missing.

The rain flooded some of the streets and squares of Catania and caused a blackout in the center of the city. Schools were closed in Catania and also in nearby towns.

The floods also hit an infirmary at Garibaldi Hospital.

The emergency situation is widespread and critical, said a firefighter spokesman.

Italian weather website Ilmeteo.it said parts of southern Sicily from continental Italy were being hit by a rare tropical cyclone, and that the sea was 8 degrees Celsius warmer than average for this time of year.

The storm is expected to peak between Thursday and Friday.