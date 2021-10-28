Daiana Garbin celebrates her daughter’s 1st birthday with Tiago Leifert: ”It transformed my life”

On social networks, Tiago Leifert’s wife pays a beautiful tribute on her daughter’s birthday, Lua

This Thursday, the 28th, the atmosphere is one of party at the house of Daiana Garbin (39) and James Leifert (41)! That’s because the couple’s daughter, Moon (1), is having a birthday.

Always very affectionate, it is clear that the mother-owl did not miss the opportunity to declare herself for the heiress on social networks.

She posted, on her Instagram, a sequence of four records of special moments made over the years.

The first photo is of the birth. The second, of the journalist breastfeeding the little girl on the beach. The third, her feeding the baby. And, the last one, a very cute selfie of the two.

“One year ago you changed my life. I never imagined it would be so special, so beautiful and so intense to be your mother”, started in the subtitle. “I love the feel of your skin on mine. I love feeling your little hand on my face”.

“I love the way you smile, love when you cry and hold me tight, love the way you look at me and call me Mommy! I love even when you throw a tantrum and scream nah, nah, because you don’t want to change your diaper or stay in the car seat. Being a mother is crazy, right?”, he said next.

The cat was also filled with gratitude: “I love watching you sleep and I thank God and Our Lady every day for having you. How lucky I am! Being your mom is the best of me. You made me a better person. It made me a stronger, braver, more sensitive woman, and more sleepy and tired too!”

“What a delight it is to be your mother, Moon! I don’t know how I lived so long without you. Congratulations my love! Happy Birthday!”, wished at the end.

Check out the tribute that Daiana Garbin did on Lua’s birthday:





Last accessed: 28 Oct 2021 – 12:23:10 (403135).