Danilo’s historic and final goal for Corinthians completes three years

Midfielder Danilo scored his last goal for Corinthians three years ago in style. Even without the glamor of the finals he got used to in his nearly ten years at the Parque São Jorge club, the player turned a Brazilian match against Bahia into his last show for Timão.

The clash in question was on October 27, 2018, at Neo Química Arena, a few days after the defeat in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Cruzeiro. The relegation zone was approaching Jair Ventura’s team and the midfielder’s squad as a center forward was the alternative found by the coach to try to hurt the opponent.

It is worth putting in context that, even though he is a historic player, Danilo was already 39 years old and had overcome a fracture in the fibula of his right leg that took him off the field for almost 18 months, losing the entire 2017 season. one or two years of professional experience.

He started to put on a touch of class by opening the scoring after Fagner’s free kick, completing with his left foot on the second post. The Faithful already cheered the shirt 20 when, perhaps in the only move that goes against the intelligence always shown on the field, he made a penalty by pulling the shirt of the opponent in the area. 1 to 1 and pressure on the alvinegros.

Danilo, of course, wouldn’t let his gala night end like this. After a rare cross by Avelar from the left, he took advantage of Romero’s deviation and the inattention of the defense to, by bicycle, score the 2-1, essential victory to avoid relegation that season.

Remember the goals of that match

On the day 2️⃣7️⃣/1️⃣0️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣, Fiel followed the last two goals of “Zidanilo” with the white mantle! And with the right to GOLAÇO! Our ex-shirt 20 played too much! 👏 📹 Premiere#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/G8Gxq3r64u — Corinthians (@Corinthians) October 27, 2021

