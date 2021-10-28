Daughters try to say goodbye to their father’s ashes, but wind surprises them

A moment that would have been one of mourning and overcoming ended up going viral on TikTok: two women went to scatter their father’s ashes in the Bristol Channel, UK, and, with a gust of wind, ended up covered in the man’s remains.

Belle Henry, 28, and Tyla Halls, 22, were preparing for their farewells and wanted to release the ashes into the water when things turned out in a way they didn’t anticipate.

“It got in my mouth,” says Tyla, through a laugh.

According to the Daily Star, the father was Mark Halls, who died suddenly at age 47 on October 21, 2020. A year after the death, the girls decided to throw their ashes into the Bristol Channel in his memory.

Published four days ago on TikTok, the video already has more than 399 thousand likes and 17.8 thousand shares. “He was brilliant, had a sense of humor and was very funny. He was a real daddy bear”, summed up Belle to the English publication.

“When the accident with the ashes happened, it helped to lighten the mood and we both went out laughing a lot. My sister Tyla is worried that people will come to see her as the girl who inhaled her father, I find that very hilarious.” .

Most of the comments are from people who found the situation funny. “He had one last laugh,” joked a follower. “He probably couldn’t swim,” said another.