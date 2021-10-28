Dell Announces Powerful Alienware Aurora R13 and R14 Gamer PCs

Dell released this Wednesday (27) new versions of desktop for games Alienware Aurora, which brings the unprecedented design presented by the brand at the beginning of the month, with a bulkier chassis and focused on improving the cooling of the equipment. The company promotes its subsidiary’s 25th anniversary commemorative style in devices with Intel and AMD processors.

Alienware Aurora R13 is the new gamer PC from Dell with 12th generation Intel Alder Lake CPU. It is available in options with Core i5, i7 and i9 chipset, which can come with DDR5-4400 RAM memory up to 64 GB or DDR5-3600 RAM memory up to 128 GB.

Regarding internal storage, the computer comes with NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD of up to 2TB, combined with 2TB HD and 7,200 RPM, providing ample space. The graphics card options are the 24GB GeForce RTX 3090 and the 16GB Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Alienware Aurora R13.Source: Dell/Disclosure

750W Platinum power supply, Intel Z690 motherboard, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2 and air or liquid cooling system are some of the other highlights. Equipped with Windows 11, the Alienware Aurora R13 has a suggested price starting at US$ 1,480, the equivalent of R$ 8,200 per day’s price.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14

Leaving the factory with the AMD B550 motherboard, Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 is available in models with Ryzen 5000 processors (AMD Ryzen 5 5600X to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X). RAM memory is of the DDR4-3200 type, up to 128 GB.

Storage and GPU options are the same as Intel variants, as are cooling and chassis features. Transparent side panel, 50% more volume and greater possibilities to customize the lighting are among the novelties of the recently launched design.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14.Source: Dell/Disclosure

The R14 has Wi-Fi 6 support with MediaTek MT7921 chip, while the R13 has Intel AX210 and Killer AX1675 options. Differences also show up in color, with AMD versions only available in black (the R13 can be found in black and white).

The price of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 starts at US$ 1,250 (R$ 6.9 thousand).