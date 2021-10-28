Delta variant of Covid-19 becomes predominant in Amazonas, says Fiocruz | Amazons

THE Delta variant of Covid-19 became predominant in Amazonas, and corresponds to about 89% of the cases of the disease in the state, according to a study by the Instituto Leônidas Maria Deane – Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz Amazônia).

This Wednesday (27), the State Department of Health (SES-AM) and the Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-RCP) issued a community at risk to municipalities on the prevalence of the variant. The Fiocruz Amazônia study was published this Tuesday (26).

The statement informs that, based on new RT-PCR exam results, samples were submitted to sequencing by Fiocruz Amazônia, resulting in 173 new confirmed samples for Delta, and 2 confirmed samples for Variant of Interest (VOI) Mu.

In total, according to the document, were detected 197 cases of Delta and 4 cases of the Mu in Amazonas, showing a higher frequency of the Delta variant (89%), especially in Manaus.

In the last alert issued, on September 28 this year, Fiocruz Amazônia indicated a total of 24 cases of Delta in the state.

Given the new scenario, the government document guides recommendations to be followed by the public health network, among which the strengthening of active surveillance and intensification of vaccination.

Distribution of variants in cities

From the new results, the distribution of cases of Delta variant in Amazonas is the following: Manaus (176), Parintins (13), Maués (3), Manacapuru (2), Fonte Boa (1), Itacoatiara (1) and São Paulo de Olivença (1).

With respect to Variant of Interest (VOI) Mu, this was first found in the city of Tabatinga (1,108 kilometers from the capital), in August 2021. There were three confirmed cases in Tabatinga, in August, and one in Manaus, in September.

According to Fiocruz Amazônia, the study analyzes the genomes of samples collected from July to October 2021.

According to the study, carried out by Felipe Naveca, coordinator of Genomic Surveillance at the Fiocruz Amazônia reference laboratory, the frequency of the Delta variant increased progressively during the study period, from 1% of cases in July, jumping to 6% in August, 40% in September and coming to 89% of cases in the first half of October.

“The numbers show a clear increase in the frequency of Delta in Amazonas, which became dominant, replacing the Gamma (P1) strain, in approximately two months since its first detection in the state, on July 21”, highlights the researcher.

Despite this, as noted by Naveca, the replacement of the Gamma variant by Delta was not accompanied by an increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Amazonas.

The acting director-president of the FVS-RCP, Adriana Elias, highlights that the current epidemiological scenario of Covid-19 in Amazonas suggests that the advance of vaccination against the infection in the state is preventing a new increase in confirmed cases of the disease, even in the presence of of the Delta variant with community transmission (occurrence of cases not linked to a confirmed case).

The acting president added that other measures to prevent infection should also be maintained, such as the use of a respiratory protective mask, hand hygiene, social distance and avoiding crowding.

FVS warns that Amazonas is in a transition period for the rainy season this October.

The occurrence of constant rain represents a seasonal period for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), an infectious respiratory syndrome associated with Covid-19, which can lead to clinical complications and hospital admissions, and can be considered a complication of the flu syndrome.

“The arrival of the Amazonian winter and the proximity of the end of the year festivities are times when there is traditionally an agglomeration of people. Therefore, we continue to insist that it is necessary to continue advancing with vaccination against Covid-19 so that there is no exponential increase in cases, especially with the predominance of the Delta variant”, warns Adriana Elias.