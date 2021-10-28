Denialist goes after vaccine after discovering that he will be barred on cruise: “I need Janssen”

A video in which a woman complains that she will be barred from a cruise for not having taken the Covid-19 vaccine went viral on social networks this Wednesday (27). “They will require vaccination on boarding and I didn’t take it. I need it urgently,” she said.

She asks, in the publication, if any followers know where the Janssen vaccine is being applied, which is a single dose.

According to her, the double dose vaccines would not give her enough time to be immunized when the trip happened, due to the necessary interval between the first and the second dose.

In the recording, published in her Instagram stories, she does not mention the reason for not having taken the immunizing agent at the correct time for her age.

The woman stated that until then the ship would not require proof of vaccination, but that, “after a meeting”, she started to demand it, due to the fact that the “voyage will cover international waters”.

She referred to the precautions against the contagion of the virus as “mimimi”.

“There is no Janssen anywhere. If anyone knows where it is, let me know, for God’s sake. I need this single dose”, he says in the video.

The woman did not have her name or profile revealed.

I'm laughing and it's not little pic.twitter.com/vUbWBwc0pL — Catharina (@quasemiss) October 27, 2021

