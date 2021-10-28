Deolane Bezerra makes new revelations in PodCast by Virginia and Camila Loures

Top Stories

See how to consult the PIS number

This past Wednesday (27), Deolane Calf participated in the Podcast from Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures, where he did several unpublished revelations that left followers surprised. Dr. did not fail to answer the questions asked.

The program aired yesterday (27), with the guest to Dr Deolane Bezerra, broke the record for most 500,000 subscribers in less than an hour of live chat. The lawyer made a point of honestly answering all the questions asked by the girls on PodCast.

Deolane says it’s always been a big spender. Since I was little, I chose the most expensive things, I liked to be well-groomed, and he made it clear that if today she can spend, she does, because she remembers when she wanted something and her mother couldn’t give it.

Deolane Calf stated that he spends a lot. He goes to stores, travels, and when he realizes, he’s already spent a fortune. Still in an interview, she says that her sincerity made her get to where she is and is very grateful for being what she is.

One of Dr. Deolane’s most surprising revelations that’s when she said she hit more than 500,000 followers doing nothing exactly, and much more in the post of only 2 minutes and a little, meaning she is at the height of her fame.

The lawyer says she is very sensitive and usually helps people who really need it. He claimed to have done pix to help a fan who was in need.

Currently, Deolane Bezerra is experiencing the best moment of her fame, and seeks to make the most of her. But also she doesn’t forget what she went through when she didn’t have the money to buy what she wanted.

