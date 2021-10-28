Deolane Bezerra receives a proposal of R$ 2.7 million to date

Influencer Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, assumed today that she hasn’t gotten involved with anyone after the funkeiro’s death, but has already received an unusual proposal.

In an interview with Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures, on “Podcats”, Deolane said that a person offered R$ 2.7 million to date her.

“It’s not that I’m open or closed. But it doesn’t cross my mind. No one has filled my eyes yet. The pests are abused. They offered $500,000 [R$ 2,7 mi] to date me. Everything appears in this consultancy”, said the doctor.

Virginia commented on Deolane’s need to find a new love and the influencer explained that she still feels MC Kevin’s presence and believes that this is not the time.

“I did not stay [com outra pessoa]. I feel him [Kevin] gift. Many of his friends say that when I arrive he seems to be with me. It’s in God’s plan. When a person has to appear to fill the void left by what happened, I think it will be calm and calm,” he analyzed.

Deolane Bezerra also commented that her and MC Kevin’s fans are jealous of the friends who appear in her photos. “They have to understand, each one takes care of their own life. They’ll disturb, curse, threaten to kill. I’ll post a photo with a friend and they’ll go there to curse. They’re naughty. But they helped me a lot. They’re the ones who defend me. on the internet,” added Deolane.

MC Kevin died on May 16, after falling from the fifth floor of a hotel in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Friends of the MC and hotel guests testified at the 16th DP, in Barra da Tijuca. Police believe that the funkeiro’s death happened accidentally, but the Public Ministry did not file the case.