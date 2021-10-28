Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, explains problem with OAB ”It wasn’t me”

Top Stories

Influencer and lawyer Deolane Calf participated in the podcast by Camila Loures and Virgínia Fonseca this Wednesday (27). At one point, Loures questions the widow of MC Kevin, about the problem he had recently with the OAB. At the time, the influencer even published a photo in a mocking tone and many associated with the Brazilian Bar Association.

The influencer denied that the problem with the agency was directly with her and explained that a resolution was issued prohibiting lawyers from selling courses teaching legal practice and announcing profits from it.

”It wasn’t me, right? It started with an audience that I made that I was wearing a gown and had a suit underneath and the suit showed three fingers because the pants were high. […] Then it started, right? ‘Cropped in audience’, ‘cropped in audience’, I laugh as usual”, started the digital influencer.

Afterwards, the influencer explained about the resolution that prohibits the ”ostentation” of lawyers and the sale of courses: ”[…] There are many people who sell courses, who present their work showing profits. So that’s what the OAB wants to reduce, wants to prohibit, the truth is. You can’t get clients talking about what you get from the profession because it becomes attractive.” explained Deolane.

Deolane Bezerra plans millionaire birthday party

Showing that ostentation is her own, lawyer and influencer Deolane Bezerra will celebrate her birthday, on November 3rd, in a big event that adds up to costs of more than R$4 million.

The famous party will have as musical attraction none other than Simone and Simaria, who will rock the night of the 400 guests and will be held at Mansão Ferrara, at Villagio Europeo, in São Paulo.

Just by the invitation she sent to her guests, I could get a taste of what the mega party will be. Your guests received an invitation box at home, which includes a bottle of whiskey and gold-plated chocolates. Total luxury!

