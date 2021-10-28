Despite the crisis, Uber expands its team in Brazil and opens 160 job openings; know how to apply

Involved in an unprecedented crisis since its arrival in Brazil, the Uber announced the opening of 160 new job openings for professionals in the country. According to big tech, with the growth of its Technology Center, positions were made available mainly for mobile development, in addition to other related areas.

In addition, the company will open vacancies in the areas of engineering, sales, communication, operations, customer service and business development. Some of the opportunities will be exclusively for black people and people with disabilities.

“We want to create a work environment that is inclusive and reflects the diversity of the cities where we operate. Therefore, at Uber we have space for all kinds of talent, regardless of race, age, gender identity or even education”, says Pamela Chusyd , Head of Recruitment at Uber in Brazil.

How to participate in the selection

To apply for one of the vacancies, the professional must apply through the Uber careers page. After registration, the recruiting team will do a first analysis of the resume and will contact you to confirm participation in the next steps.

The selection process is 100% online and has two initial stages. The first is the recruiter interview. The second, the Pair Programming challenge, a one-hour session for algorithmic problem solving. The measure aims to assess the resolution process and not the solution itself.

Successful candidates will be invited to the final phase, which will feature four more interviews to assess technical skills such as architecture, programming and problem solving, in addition to a behavioral interview. Interviewers from different parts of the world will be part of the process, bringing multiple views of areas and projects.

Setbacks on the streets and in court

The new job openings come at a time when Uber has been having operational difficulties due to friction with drivers and users, in addition to legal defeats.

To try to circumvent this crisis, the company created a reward of up to R$ 500 for drivers who reach the weekly travel goal. Thus, it is expected a lower rate of cancellations in races and a greater flow of passengers.

For passengers, it launched the “Uber Priority”, a service of the application transport company that proposes to quickly serve those users who are willing to pay more for the races.

Despite this, the company does not fail to collect setbacks in court. From August until now, at least four court decisions across the country have condemned the big tech that emerged in the United States to compensation payments to users, drivers and even family members of professionals.