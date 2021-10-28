Did Banco Inter report good results? Analysts point out skeletons in the closet; stocks fall

the numbers of Interbank (BIDI11) were well received by analysts, despite the fall in shares. The papers fell 0.70%, to R$ 40.10, after rising 5% earlier.

Between July and August, Inter earned R$19 million compared to a loss of R$8.1 million last year. According to analysts, although the numbers have exceeded expectations, there are some points that need attention.

THE Great Investments highlights the surprising increase in the result of interest income (NII), which came 9% above the broker’s expectations, up 137%.

“The result was not as good as it seemed, given that a large part of the growth in the result of interest income (NII) came from treasury operations with the capital raised in the share offering in June”, said analysts Eduardo Nishio, Bruno Bandeira and Guilherme Vianna.

Also according to the trio, in the short term the bank should continue to suffer from the pressure of spread in credit, in view of the rise in interest rates that pressure the cost of funding (source of resources).

The broker says that there is an expectation of normalization of pressure in the spreads in 2022, continued strong growth in the number of accounts and increased penetration of credit to its customer base.

Genial kept the buy recommendation for the stock, but cut the target price from BRL 80 to BRL 67 for the end of 2022 — up potential of 69% compared to the last closing.

Greater competition

Amid fiercer competition among fintechs, Inter is already beginning to sacrifice margins to remain competitive, says Genial.

“With new entrants, like Nubank, Paybank and PicPay, the price of attracting new users is getting saltier, which has raised Inter’s average customer acquisition cost (CAC) by 38%,” analysts say.

Credit portfolio accelerates earnings

O Itaú BBA highlights the acceleration of the credit portfolio, “the fastest ever registered for the bank”.

At the end of September, the company’s credit portfolio totaled 15.9 billion, up 116% year-on-year.

The expansion was led by small and medium businesses and credit cards. Overall portfolio NPL remained stable at 2.8%.

Increased expenses

Among the negative points pointed out by the BBA team is the rise in costs, with administrative and employee expenses rising 19% in the quarter to R$506 million.

“Customer service costs fell by 11%, but other operating expenses (which include cashback) once again increased faster than expected, rising to R$137 million,” the bank says.

For Genial, Intershop also left something to be desired: despite the 151% growth in the gross volume of goods (GMV), the take rate dropped from 7.2% to 6.6% in the third quarter, “a trend that we expect that is accentuated in the long term with strong competition and pressure on margins in the retail segment”

“Finally, Interseguros had a strong growth in the number of policyholders of 279% y/y, but presented a greater mix of digital products whose unfavorable ticket caused revenues to grow 100% in the year and only 4.1% in the quarter”, complete the analysts.

Time to buy?

In the view of analysts Otavio Tanganelli and Maria Clara Negrão, from Now Investments, although operational dynamics should remain strong in the coming quarters, Inter’s actions may continue to face a short-term challenge.

The most difficult scenario for the securities is explained in part by the macro risks, which weigh on long-term interest rates, recalls the brokerage.

To Bank of America, the results showed Inter on the right path to consolidate itself as “the main super app in Brazil”. “NoAt the company’s current stage, investors should put more focus on customer base growth and engagement and monetization metrics than on profitability.”

Recommendations