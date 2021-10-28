Director reveals plans for ‘Dune’ trilogy

The director Denis Villeneuve revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the franchise of ‘Dune‘ can receive an additional movie.

Remember: The original idea was for the adaptation to be completed in two parts.

‎”I always envisioned three movies, because it’s not that I want to do a franchise, but it’s about ‘Dune,’ and it’s a great story. To honor her, I think I would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. Following Paul Atreides and his full arc would be great,” explained

“[Frank] Herbert wrote six books, and the longer he went on with the story, the more psychedelic elements were added, so I don’t know how some of them could be adapted. One thing at a time. If I get a chance to do ‎‎Dune: Part II and The Dune Messiah, I can consider myself blessed,” concluded.

‘Duna’ is playing in Brazilian cinemas, and will be available in the national catalog of HBO Max in November.

The journey of a mythical and emotionally charged hero, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born to a great destination beyond his comprehension, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure his family’s future. and its people.