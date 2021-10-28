Director was killed by ‘live’ bullet, says sheriff; Understand · TV News

The accident involving actor Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins received updates this Wednesday (27). At a press conference held in the United States, Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed that the victim was killed by a “live” bullet.

The investigation carried out by the Santa Fe police found that the cartridge of the weapon used by Baldwin contained both live and dead bullets; that is, part of the ammunition used was still considered usable for “real” shooting.

According to Mendoza, the police also found that the wound caused to the headmaster Joel Souza in the shoulder was made by a lead projectile. The same shot hit Halyna, who didn’t resist.

The sheriff stressed that investigations are still ongoing and that he has not yet gathered enough information to bring charges against anyone. According to him, “no one is ruled out”.

The forensics carried out on the set of Rust, a film that was in production when the tragedy occurred, found three weapons and 500 ammunition. All would be used during filming. The evidence will be turned over to the FBI for ballistics.

“The investigation will continue and if the sheriff’s office determines, during our investigation, that a crime has occurred and there is probable cause, an arrest or more arrests will be made. The charges will also be made,” the sheriff stressed.

Mendoza concluded the press conference saying that there is a belief that the accident was caused by negligence on set. For authorities, the tragedy points to security problems that are the responsibility of the film industry and the State of New Mexico.

Halyna Hutchins died last Thursday (21) while filming Rust, in Santa Fe, USA. During a rehearsal, Alec Baldwin fired a gun loaded with live bullets into the camera. One of them hit cinematographer and director Joel Souza. Halyna did not survive the injuries, while the filmmaker was taken to hospital and discharged the same day.