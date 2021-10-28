Discover the pros and cons of the types of deodorants for skin health – 10/28/2021

Just enter the pharmacy or go to the perfume shop in the supermarket to find a multitude of deodorants models. And no wonder, since Brazil is the second largest consumer of the product, according to a survey conducted by Euromonitor International. Last year alone, for example, the country registered around R$ 11.591 billion in sales.

With a public increasingly assiduous in leaving the sweat aside (and the bad odor, too), the hygiene products industry is constantly investing in new options. But that’s the question: which one is best for your skin? Live well he talked to several experts and put together a real dossier with the necessary information for you to make the best choice.

They are products designed to inhibit or reduce sweating, especially when it is excessive, also known as hyperhidrosis. In addition, the deodorant prevents the unpleasant smell, which is called bromhidrosis and occurs when bacteria present on the skin feed on sweat and organic compounds (such as skin death).

“The product blocks the sweat passage ducts to the external environment, by reducing the secretion of eccrine and apocrine sweat glands”, explains Mariele Bevilaqua, a dermatologist at the Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre.

Therefore, people who suffer from excessive sweating or bad odor benefit greatly from antiperspirants. On the other hand, it can cause irritation on more sensitive skin. Antiperspirants are available in different formats, such as spray, aerosol, cream, roll-on, stick (we explain all of them below).

Image: iStock

Often used when the goal is ease of application, these products have the characteristic of keeping the armpits dry for longer, being indicated for those who have excessive sweating. Therefore, they are more used by those who have hyperhidrosis and need to reapply the deodorant more times a day.

But beware: deodorants are not suitable for sensitive skin, as they can cause allergies. The aluminum present in the composition, when inhaled, can be toxic, because it is a heavy metal. In the case of aerosols, in particular, due to the system used, which is to throw liquid or solid particles through a gas under pressure, the product has a greater risk of waste.

This version is more delicate to apply and does not run down the skin. In addition, as it does not contain elements that can irritate the dermis, it is very suitable for those with sensitive skin. “Although practical to pass, it takes time to dry. Another important disadvantage to be remembered is that, due to direct contact with the skin, the product can be contaminated”, warns Esther Palitot, dermatologist at the University Hospital Lauro Wanderley of UFPB (University Federal da Paraíba), linked to Ebserh (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Very similar to the roll-on, comes in a stick format, is practical and has a dry feel. Some dermatologists usually recommend the product to sports practitioners. This is due to the longer contact time of the deodorant with the skin, which reduces excessive sweating and bad odors. On the other hand, the product can leave a thicker layer on the skin and stain clothes.

It is considered the most hydrating for the skin, as it has emollient ingredients in its formulation that soothe the dermis. Therefore, it is suitable for sensitive skin, people who need maximum protection and for those who do depilation with a razor blade. The only attention is to how to spread the product: it is necessary to use your hands, not being as practical as the other options.

Even though this component has been abolished from deodorants formulas, due to its great risk of causing irritation, dryness and itching on the skin, some products still contain alcohol. This is due to the antimicrobial action of the element, which prevents the growth of bacteria that cause the bad smell.

These three plant extracts provide a calming action, so they are very suitable for those with sensitive skin, as they reduce the irritability potential of deodorants formulations.

Image: Thinkstock

Considered a good option for sensitive skin and for those who do not favor the use of metal. This is because aluminum forms a gel that temporarily clogs the pores that release sweat. Because of this, there is a risk of obstruction and inflammation of the sweat gland.

On the other hand, aluminum-free formulas often do not offer antiperspirant action, which can become a problem for those with hyperhidrosis. “The topical use of aluminum proves to be safe and several studies demonstrate this. It is much more a myth than some advantage of using aluminum free products”, says Bevilaqua.

Also known as stone deodorant, it is considered a natural alternative to using conventional deodorants. The explanation is that this type of product is made from a mineral called potassium alum, also known as potassium aluminum sulfate. Unlike the aluminum salts used in antiperspirants, alum does not prevent perspiration, it only helps to control the growth of bacteria that can cause underarm odor.

The product contains magnesium hydroxide, which acts as a deodorant by making the pH of the underarm region more alkaline, in addition to hindering the proliferation of microorganisms and bad odor. However, its effectiveness is much less than other deodorants.

Product sold in solid format, it is made with natural components, such as essential oils, which form a layer that adheres to the armpits and contributes to skin hydration. This deodorant acts to control odor by acting against the bacteria causing the bad smell. The product’s disadvantage is that it doesn’t prevent sweating.

A point of attention is that, generally, deodorant bars are made with the association of plant extracts and sodium bicarbonate, to raise the skin’s pH and reduce the bacterial action, fighting the odor. “We must remember that, if baking soda already damages fabrics —which are often used to whiten stains on clothes—, imagine the damage it does to our skin?”, asks Bevilaqua.

The naturals in vogue

Currently, several manufacturers have taken from the formulation of deodorants elements refuted by people seeking to live a more natural life. This is the case of crystal, aluminum-free, parabens and triclosan products, or bar products. But it is good to be aware in cases of hyperhidrosis.

“The products usually do not prevent perspiration, only control the odor due to its antiseptic effect”, warns Eleolina Lara Kaled Neta, dermatologist at Hospital Marcelino Champagnat, in Curitiba.

But, after all, what is sweat?

Image: iStock

Produced by the sweat glands, the liquid —composed of water, mineral salts and other substances— is intended to regulate the body temperature, which is high. And forget about this myth that sweat and bad smell are related.

“The unpleasant odor is caused by the proliferation of bacteria in the armpits, which happen with or without the development of sweat. Other conditions can also influence the bad smell, such as alcohol consumption, food (garlic and curry, for example), medications, and metabolic and systemic diseases”, explains Fabiana Seidl, dermatologist and member of the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology).

To try

Aerosol antiperspirant deodorant – men deep woody, Nivea

Price: BRL 14.84

antiperspirant deodorant roll-on – lavender flower, Monange

Price: BRL 5.93

Roll-on active emotion women’s antiperspirant deodorant, Rexona

Price: R$9.55

Roll-on fresh deodorant, Granado

Price: BRL 13.57

Aluminum-free cream deodorant – lavender, murumuru and coconut, EcoTomorrow

Price: BRL 29.95

Cream deodorant – argan and lavender oil, Love Beauty And planet

Price: BRL 34.99

Antiperspirant deodorant in cream – without perfume Tododia, Natura

Price: BRL 20

Crystal deodorant – curcumin extract, Perlas Prill

Price: BRL 66.90

Antiperspirant stick deodorant – female clinical extra dry, Rexona

Price: BRL 21.39

Stick deodorant – kristall sensitive, Alva Naturkosmetik

Price: BRL 56.90

Natural crystal stick deodorant, Lafe’s

Price: BRL 76.49

Spray deodorant – tea tree and grapefruit, Boni Natural

Price: BRL 27.81

Prices surveyed on October 26, 2021. UOL may receive a portion of sales through the recommended links in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial choice criteria.

Another source consulted: Laís Leonor, dermatologist at the Dr. André Braz clinic (RJ).