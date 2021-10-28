Does it change a lot? Comparison of Age of Empires IV on Low and Ultra

Game will be released today (28) for PC via Microsoft Store and Steam

The long awaited release day has finally arrived. Age of Empires IV, the game that had its development in the hands of the studios Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge can be played from today (28) on computers.

But the channel ElBit Analyst already performed a comparison to show the difference of playing with the settings in Low and playing with the settings on the Ultra, does much change? Check out the video below.

As we can see, the game seems to be of a different generation when comparing graphic quality side by side, however it is clear that the most important and necessary information to appear on the screen during gameplay is present in both versions.



One of the main differences that the player will notice when playing in Low, is the absence of shadows that are well present in the version Ultra, moreover the animations of buildings and their destructions have very little detail, not to say they are absent. The finished builds also bring one level down in the version. Low, however, they continue to deliver the main thing to the player, which is to know what each location really is.

The vegetation in the Ultra is much superior, showing in detail the colors and nuances of each tree or bush, but still in the configuration Low you can find trees easily. The quality of the characters and animals in the version Low have minimal details, but still allow to distinguish classes and species with some ease.

In the end, this comparison shows that playing Age of Empires IV at the Low is an acceptable experience for players who have no other possibility to use better graphics quality, especially if you lower to the level Low deliver a quantity of FPS satisfactory so as not to disturb the gameplay, as it will certainly be a worthwhile choice.



The quality Ultra delivers very detailed graphics that will help immersion during the game, there is no doubt that the difference from Low to Ultra represents a huge visual leap, whoever can play in this capacity is sure to extract the best experience during the game.

The game arrives today at PRAÇA via Microsoft Store and steam. Users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC will have access to the game at no additional cost.

And you already know which resolution you’re going to play Age of Empires IV? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

