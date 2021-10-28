Dogecoin will explode 50% with Shiba Inu profits going to DOGE, says analyst By CriptoFácil



© Reuters Dogecoin to explode 50% with Shiba Inu profits going to DOGE, analyst says



O rali impressionante de Shiba Inu (SHIB) pode beneficiar sua “rival” (DOGE). É no que acredita o analista de criptomoedas Akash Girimath.

According to him, the price of DOGE could jump 50% as investors shift their profits from SHIB to Dogecoin.

This Wednesday (27), it set a new historical price record, reaching US$ 0.00006246. In just the last 24 hours, the dog token has valued 30%. Already in the last week the high is already over 123%.

The increase raised Shiba Inu to 11th position in the CoinMaketCap ranking, with more than US$ 24.4 billion in market value.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin trades at $0.24 at time of writing. In the last 24 hours, DOGE has retreated about 10%. In terms of market value, DOGE is only one position above SHIB at $32.3 billion.

Where does the price of Dogecoin go?

According to the analyst, Dogecoin is undergoing a growing wedge formation. And that suggests a short-term correction.

He predicts that DOGE may pull back to the $0.235 support level before starting its bullish move.

Then there could be a bounce from then on, boosting DOGE by 50% to as high as $0.352.

“Dogecoin’s price has been in an uptrend for about a month, but the rally appears to have evolved into a pattern that suggests a correction. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for the DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% increase,” he said.

As the analyst pointed out, the price of Dogecoin created three higher lows and two higher highs as it rose 44% from 29 September.

Connecting trendlines to these wobble points reveals the formation of an ascending wedge.

This technical formation forecasts a decline of 19% to US$0.207. However, traders can expect the Dogecoin price to stabilize around the $0.236 support.

By Easy Crypt