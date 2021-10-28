Dollar traded above R$ 5.60 after Copom accelerated Selic hike | Economy

At 9:51 am, the US currency rose 1.01%, quoted at R$ 5.6140. At the maximum so far, it reached R$ 5.6190. See more quotes.

On Wednesday, the dollar closed down 0.30% to R$ 5.5551. With the result, it started to accumulate an increase of 2.01% in the month against the real. In the year, the increase is 7.09%.

Brazil is heading towards economic stagnation and possible GDP retraction, says economist

On the day’s agenda, the FGV showed that the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), also known as “rent inflation”, rose 0.64% in October, above expectations, accumulating a high of 21.73 % in 12 months.

On Wednesday night, the Central Bank decided to raise the economy’s basic interest rate from 6.25% to 7.75% per year, the highest level in four years, signaling that it could raise the Selic rate again by 1 .5 point in December.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Copom said it saw signs of persistent inflation in the country and pointed out that the attempt to break the spending ceiling could generate even greater inflationary movements.

In the evaluation of economists heard by g1, the fight against inflation became more difficult because the BC has not had any company in this fight. What is missing, they say, is a sign of the Jair Bolsonaro government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility. This is because the control of public accounts generates a ripple effect: it improves the country’s credibility, attracting more foreign investors; this is reflected in the exchange rate, which helps keep inflation under control. See video below:

The market currently projects a Selic rate at 8.75% per year at the end of 2021, reaching 9.5% at the end of 2022. But some analysts already forecast the interest rate reaching double digits.

In the view of Barclays bank, the real “may remain under pressure in the short term”, despite the acceleration of the Selic high and the high rate of return for investors, “since the exchange rate is, to a certain extent, the policy are now driven by fiscal concerns.”

