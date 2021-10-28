Doogee announces promotion for 11/11 with discount on several smartphones and more

The famous Chinese “Black Friday” is coming. Therefore, several retailers and manufacturers in the country are preparing for the 11/11 where they must offer a series of discounts on technology products. An example of this is that the manufacturer Doogee decided to announce some special offers for those who want to buy a robust and cheap smartphone. In addition, the company will also be offering other devices at special prices. Without further ado, come check with us the main offers from Doogee for the 11/11 promotion.





27 Sep



13 Sep

Doogee V10

The Doogee V10 is a robust smartphone that reaches the consumer with the right to 5G connection. It has MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 48 MP main camera. Another important highlight is the presence of the built-in thermometer, while the powerful 8,500 mAh battery guarantees days away from the socket. Need to recharge? The smartphone supports charging 33W. Currently, the V10 sells for US$309.99 (~R$1,736) in its version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On promotion, your price drops to $259.99 (~R$1,460), with an extra discount of another US$20.

Doogee S97 Pro

If you are looking for an even more affordable option, the Doogee S97 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G95 processor and delivers the laser rangefinder as a great advantage. In other words, if you are a professional and need to carry a tape measure all day, the S97 Pro can be a great option. Like the V10, the device also has an 8,500 mAh battery and is sold with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The official price of the device is US$299.99 (~R$1,680), but in your promotion. price will drop to $224.99 (~R$1,264) and lucky consumers still get an extra $5 discount.

Doogee S96 Pro

The Doogee S96 Pro is another robust and powerful smartphone for everyday use. It has a MediaTek Helio G90 processor and is sold as an option with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The main camera is 48 MP and there is also a 20 MP sensor, which is dedicated for night shots. Initially sold for US$269.99 (~R$1,516), the S96 Pro can be purchased for $224.99 (~R$1,264), and the lucky ones can still get an extra US$5 discount.

Other products

Doogee is also promoting the S88 Plus on 11/11. It is inspired by the Iron Man, has a 10,000 mAh battery, 48 MP main camera, and ships with 8GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage. Its starting price drops from US$289.99 (~R$1,630) to $194.99 (~R$1,095). Another device on sale is the Doogee DG Ares smartwatch. We’ve already talked a lot about him in this article and he stands out for having SpO2, 15 days autonomy, aluminum alloy construction, monitoring of various physical activities and water resistance. The starting price of the DG Ares was already low as it costs $69.99 (~R$393). On promotion, he will cost only $24.99 (~R$140), but this offer is only valid for the first 300 buyers. The manufacturer will also be giving away 5 smartphones and 5 smart watches on its official website.

Where to buy?