Double suspicion of stealing jewelry and R$ 10 thousand from property of singer Matuê in Fortaleza is arrested by PC-CE – Security

Two of the six suspected of involvement in the theft of jewelry and an amount of R$ 10,800 from the apartment of the trap singer Matuê, in the Meireles neighborhood, in Fortaleza, were arrested by the Civil Police (PC-CE) last Tuesday (26), the day after the crime. The seized material was returned to the artist.

The men captured were identified as Gean Soares de Oliveira, 24, and Antônio Gilmauro Batista Ramalho, 31. The pair were arrested at the Federal Highway Police (PRF) barrier in Canindé, while trying to flee to the municipality of Novo Oriente, where reside.

“Gean was immediately identified as one of the men who entered the apartment. He appears in the footage going up in the elevator. Antônio Gilmar was identified as the man who sponsored the escape of the burglars right after the subtraction”, explained the head of the Police Station for Robbery and Thefts (DRF), Rommel Kerth.

After Gean and Antônio were arrested, police discovered that two other men had facilitated the entry of burglars into the luxury condominium. They rented an apartment next to Matuê’s property and followed his movements for two months, already planning the crime.

“Everyone knows that the victim is a public person and, through social networks, he exposes his way of life with the presentation of values. The victim himself encourages this type of behavior with several photographs, wads of money, weapons, in short, this is the her profile,” pondered the delegate.

Altogether, the “genuinely Cearense gang” is made up of six men. In addition to the imprisoned men, another four are at large, including those who allocated the property by season. The Police did not release the names of the suspects so as not to hinder the progress of investigations.

musical relevance

Matuê released his first album on September 10, 2020 and managed to break the record for best album debut on Spotify Brazil. All seven music tracks entered the Top 15 of the platform’s most listened to chart. The album “Máquina do Tempo” reached 4.7 million copies in 24 hours. The song that gives name to the album reached the first place in the ranking, with 897,000 plays.

The Ceará native was born in Fortaleza, in October 1993, but was raised in Oakland, California. His official debut, which positioned him in the musical style Trap – mixture of rap, electronic music and repetitive noises – happened in 2016, with the single “RBN”.