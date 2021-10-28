Dr. Yure Maia dies at the age of 44 – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/27/2021 4:15 pm.

The 44-year-old general practitioner Yure Maia Fonseca de Jesus, who worked in several hospitals in Feira de Santana, died this Wednesday morning (27). He was submitted yesterday (26) to emergency surgery at Hospital Emec, after cardiovascular problems.

According to the doctor’s ex-wife’s aunt, Margareth Cedraz, the surgery was complex and this morning he didn’t resist.

Yure Maia worked as medical director at Unimed Feira de Santana and at the Health Department. He also worked at HapVida.

The doctor became known after his ex-wife, psychologist Layane Cedraz, became a mother of quadruplets. The former couple had two more children, an older boy and a girl.

The family’s story was published on several news sites and television programs, in addition to being told through the psychologist’s Instagram, which deals with themes related to motherhood and children’s education.

According to Margareth Cedraz, the burial will take place at the Centro de Velório PAX Bahia, located at Avenida Centenário, number 291, in the neighborhood SIM, at 7:30 pm.

With information from journalist Maylla Nunes of Acorda Cidade.