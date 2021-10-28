Echo Dot 3 with Alexa on Amazon

Ideal for automating and facilitating the routine of a smart home, smart speakers are small speaker devices that, when receiving voice commands, activate the lights, play music, inform and make calls to your contacts. These devices are the consumer dream of many and are interesting allies for those looking to create integrated environments with other smart devices.

The Echo Dot is one of those devices that can be controlled via voice commands with Alexa – Amazon’s virtual assistant. In addition to all the usual functions present in other devices of the type, the 3rd Generation Echo Dot also has specific Alexa Skills, which allow the user to order a food delivery or even have fun with games, for example.

If you’ve got your eye on Amazon’s Smart Speaker, this could be your opportunity to secure one. The 3rd Generation Echo Dot has promotional value on Amazon’s official website, with a discount that reaches over R$50.00. As the promotional action is for a limited time, you need to hurry to secure yours.

Echo Dot 3rd Generation