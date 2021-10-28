Edgar Moura Brasil manifests after her husband’s death

Edgar Moura Brasil, widower of the author Gilberto Braga, who died yesterday as a result of a systemic infection, manifested himself for the first time after her husband’s departure.

“His works will always be alive in our memories”, says the story reposted by the decorator.

Story by Edgar Moura Brazil Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The couple formalized the union in 2014, after 41 years of relationship.

On the occasion, during a celebration in the apartment they shared in Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the two signed a common-law marriage contract.

The playwright will be buried today in Rio de Janeiro in a ceremony just for family members, according to information from GloboNews.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in the afternoon in the city where the author was born in 1945.

Trajectory

Gilberto Braga was born in the Vila Isabel neighborhood, north of Rio de Janeiro, on November 1, 1945. Graduated in literature at PUC-RJ, he worked as a theater and cinema critic for the newspaper O Globo.

He debuted as an author on Globo in 1973, with an adaptation of “A Dama das Camélias” starring Glória Menezes. His first experience with soap operas was in 1974, when he shared the authorship of “Corrida de Ouro” with Lauro César Muniz and Janete Clair.

Just two years later, the author wrote his first big hit, “Slave Isaura”. The telenovela is, even today, one of Rede Globo’s biggest export products. In 1978, he debuted on Globo’s prime track with “Dancin’ Days”.

In 1988, in partnership with Aguinaldo Silva and Leonor Bassères, the trio wrote “Vale Tudo”, one of the main landmarks in the history of Brazilian television drama.