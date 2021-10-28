Edu Dracena explains change from Palmeiras to Santos: “I wasn’t invited, I was summoned” | saints

Edu Dracena decided to change a Libertadores final at Palmeiras, where he was assistant coach, to become Santos’ soccer executive and try to free the team from its first relegation in the Brazilian Championship.

Despite the complexity of the Santos project at the time, Edu Dracena explained his choice and said he could not refuse President Andres Rueda’s “summons”. The former defender, at a press conference this Wednesday afternoon, quoted his story as a player wearing the Fish shirt, from 2009 to 2015.

– I wasn’t invited, I was summoned. And when you’re summoned, you can’t jump back. I didn’t expect it, but after a while the whole story I had here in Santos came to mind when I arrived in 2009. And my life has always been guided by challenges. This will be another challenge that I will overcome. I will be here body and soul and always do my best, as I always did wearing the shirts where I played. You can expect a lot of transparency. Santos will be the protagonist again – said Edu Dracena.

1 of 2 Edu Dracena during presentation as Santos soccer executive — Photo: Ivan Storti/SantosFC Edu Dracena during presentation as football executive at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/SantosFC

The arrival of Edu Dracena also gave breath to coach Fábio Carille. Even so, pressured by the sequence of bad results (four draws, four defeats and only one victory), the coach will have his work evaluated daily and is not guaranteed until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Before Edu Dracena was hired, there was an internal current, on the part of the Management Committee, for Fábio Carille to be fired in case of defeat by Fluminense, this Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, in late game of the 23rd round of Brasileirão.

– Carille has a very calm job in relation to the team, he has a very important game today, we have to think about what Santos can do in today’s game. Bringing a victory will be very important for us, making Vila Belmiro our trapdoor. Tickets are sold out and I want to ask the fans to believe in the team and encourage them from start to finish. This is what I can say about today, after sitting down with the president and understanding everything that is happening at Santos – he completed.

– Let’s wait for the game. God willing, Santos play a good game, I’ll pass on all the peace of mind to the athletes. I talked to whoever was in concentration, I trusted Carille to do a good job. We know the situation at the moment, but football is so dynamic and fast-paced that things can change a lot constantly.

Santos is in 17th place in the ranking table of the Brazilian Championship, with 29 points. If they beat Fluminense, Peixe reaches 32 points and is farther from the relegation zone.