Electrician has a customer’s Porsche valued at R$1 million stolen | Rio de Janeiro

In the images, it is possible to see that two men point their guns towards the car as it slows down around a corner. Then a woman gets out of the passenger side and one of the thugs takes the driver out of the wheel, puts him in the backseat of the car, and flees the scene. Check out the video:
The electrician also reported that he tried to explain to the criminals that he had no money and that he did not own the Porsche. After managing to convince the assailants, he was left in the city of Mesquita, also in the Baixada Fluminense. The car was later found, in Via Light, with the driver’s belongings.
In a statement, the Military Police informed that there was no activation. Sought, the Civil Police has not yet commented on the case.