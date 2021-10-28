Electrician has a customer’s Porsche valued at R$1 million stolen | Rio de Janeiro



In the images, it is possible to see that two men point their guns towards the car – Playback/Social Media

Published 10/27/2021 15:33 | Updated 10/27/2021 3:48 PM

Rio – A Porsche car valued at R$ 1 million was stolen by criminals last Sunday (24), in the municipality of Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense. A video of security cameras in the region circulating on social networks shows the moment when the criminals approached the vehicle and took the driver with them. In the images, it is possible to see that two men point their guns towards the car as it slows down around a corner. Then a woman gets out of the passenger side and one of the thugs takes the driver out of the wheel, puts him in the backseat of the car, and flees the scene. Check out the video:

Bondi, 157, takes a Porsche-branded car this afternoon in downtown Nova Iguaçu pic.twitter.com/3xUbW17DgU — INSTA:@Favela Cau no Face (@favelacaiunofa1) October 26, 2021

The driver of the Porsche was an electrician who carried out a repair for the owner of the vehicle, a businessman in the city. He said he was testing the car before returning it to the owner, accompanied by a woman. The information was released this Wednesday (27) by the Good morning Rio of TV Globo. The electrician also reported that he tried to explain to the criminals that he had no money and that he did not own the Porsche. After managing to convince the assailants, he was left in the city of Mesquita, also in the Baixada Fluminense. The car was later found, in Via Light, with the driver’s belongings.

In a statement, the Military Police informed that there was no activation. Sought, the Civil Police has not yet commented on the case.