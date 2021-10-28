Elias is the protagonist of an under-20 title and drives Grêmio fans crazy; the crack’s fine is BRL 660 million

O Guild continues to live one of the worst seasons of the club in recent years and is in the runner-up of the Brazilian championship, having just 26 points after 28 rounds played in the competition. The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul was defeated by Atlético-GO away from home by 2-0, in a match held last Monday (25).

The club from Rio Grande do Sul lost the fifth consecutive chance to leave the Z-4 ​​of the brazilian, being the coach’s first loss Vagner Mancini. The new coach arrived to replace Felipão and debuted with a 3-2 victory against Juventude on October 16, but was unable to repeat the result against the team from Goiás.

Elias is the main protagonist in the under-20 title

If the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul has been doing very poorly with the professional team, the base has lived the opposite and is one of the best teams in Brazil. O Guild won the title of brazilian in aspirants this Wednesday (27), defeating Ceará by 4-1 at Arena do Grêmio and counting on the presence of 1600 fans. The first match ended with a 2-1 victory for the Ceará team.

O Guild needed a victory of two goals difference to reverse the advantage of Ceará and needed only one time to win the title. The goals were scored by Jhonatan Varela, Pedro Lucas, Wesley and Elias Manoel.

The young Elijah he was the main protagonist of the championship and did not go unnoticed in the grand final, ending the competition as top scorer and scoring 12 goals. The brilliant performance of the striker maddened the fans present, shouting the name of the ace after he scored the team’s third goal.

The player won the sympathy of the team’s fans and is called “Lukaku dos Pampas”, being considered one of the greatest promises of the tricolor base. Coach Vagner Mancini does not hide the possibility of Elias being related to Grêmio’s last games in the Brasileirão, and could be promoted to the main squad this season. The striker renewed his relationship with the club from Rio Grande do Sul until 2024 and the termination fine was set at R$660 million.