Elon Musk’s Fortune Rises and Approaches $300 Billion

Richest person in the world, the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk saw his fortune increase on Monday (25), after the automaker closed the sale of more than 100,000 electric cars to Hertz. According to the forbes, the negotiation brought the businessman’s net worth close to US$ 300 billion (R$ 1.66 trillion at the day’s price).

With the purchase of the cars, which must be delivered to the car rental company by the end of 2022, Tesla’s market value surpassed the US$1 trillion mark (more than R$5.6 trillion). And that was directly reflected in the company leader’s accounts.

The abrupt growth has placed Elon Musk at the top of the fastest valuation list in just one day of the year. Bloomberg Index, which maps the greatest fortunes in the world. The news agency forbes points out that the entrepreneur became the richest person in history with the growth in his wealth.

The 13% increase in Tesla’s shares caused Musk’s fortune to grow by US$ 41.7 billion (R$ 231 billion) in relation to the value accumulated until the market close on Friday (22). The recent gains have boosted his net worth to $271.3 billion (£1.5 trillion), according to the publication’s estimates.

Musk’s heritage has grown a lot in recent years.Source: Wikimedia Commons

Most of the fortune comes from shares in the electric car maker, in which he owns 21%. In addition to investing in cryptocurrencies and other businesses, the businessman also has a minority stake in SpaceX, founded in 2002.

increasing the difference

According to Bloomberg, which has a different calculation and values ​​Elon Musk’s fortune at $288.6 billion after the recent increase, the billionaire is “worth” more than ExxonMobil. The oil company’s market value is currently at US$272 billion, less than the equity registered by it now.

Competitors on the list of the richest in the world were also left behind. In second place, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a fortune of US$193 billion, while French businessman Bernard Arnault, third place, has US$163 billion. Bill Gates ($134 billion) and Larry Page ($123 billion) come next.