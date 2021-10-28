Emirates wants to increase operations in Brazil to become international hub No. 1 – 10/27/2021 – Market

Emirates, an airline from the emirate of Dubai, wants to increase its operations in Brazil to reach first place among the “hubs” for the distribution of international passengers.

The direct flight between the city of the United Arab Emirates and Rio de Janeiro, which was suspended with the Covid-19 pandemic and canceled in August last year, should be resumed by the end of this year.

This route will be operated by the company’s Boeing-777, which transports up to 340 passengers. He will proceed from there to Santiago (Chile), expanding the Emirates network in Latin America.

São Paulo will once again receive the Airbus A380 on its daily route with Dubai, the largest plane in the world, which transports up to 516 people.

The information was given by the president of Emirates, Ahmed bin Said al Maktoum, in a meeting with the governor (PSDB-SP) this Wednesday (27) in Dubai.

The emirati stated that he wants to see Dubai as the largest international hub in 2022. Until 2019, the busiest airport in the Middle East oscillated between third and fourth place in the ranking.

In 2020, it led, but the passenger base was highly depressed by months of no flights due to the pandemic. Now it is again in third place, on a list led by Heathrow (London). The busiest airports by total number of passengers, including domestic, are in China and the US.

Doria is in Dubai to lead a mission with 42 businessmen, organized by the São Paulo trade promotion agency, InvestSP.

​The mission cost R$4 million, funded by company quotas paid to the agency. There are 20 authorities and São Paulo civil servants in the delegation, which cost public coffers BRL 644,000 in tickets and daily rates.

There have already been discussions in places such as the DMCC, the world’s largest chamber of commerce for commodities, and this Wednesday the toucan was also at an event in the emirate of Sharjah, where a memorandum was signed to increase commercial contacts with São Paulo companies.

Journalist Igor Gielow traveled at the invitation of InvestSP.