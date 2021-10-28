Emissions from La Palma volcano approach South America

The plume of sulfur dioxide (S02) from the La Palma eruption approaches northern South America. Image released this morning by Adam Platform from the analysis of European satellites of the Copernicus System of environmental monitoring shows that the cloud of gas released by the volcano was in the North Atlantic at the height of the Caribbean and increasingly closer to more northern areas of South America.

According to MetSul meteorologist Estael Sias, if the SO2 plume reaches countries like Venezuela, Suriname, French Guiana or even the Brazilian state of Amapá, the population will not notice and there is no risk for the population of these regions.

“Sulfur dioxide is being transported at high altitude by wind currents in the atmosphere, its concentration over the Caribbean is very low and there is no risk for people to worry about these emissions that will go totally unnoticed by the public in areas where to arrive. It is merely a curiosity of how these emissions can be transported by the wind over very long distances”, emphasizes Estael.

The MetSul specialist recalls that since the start of eruption on september 19, plumes of sulfur dioxide from the volcano of La Palma have already reached countries such as Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Turkey, France and even Germany and the region of Scandinavia. In all locations, the presence of the gas in the atmosphere went unnoticed and was identified only from the analysis of satellite images.

How is the eruption of the volcano in La Palma

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been incessantly emitting gases, lava, pyroclasts and ash since September 19, when the eruption began. It is the longest eruption since the 16th century, according to geologists in Spain. The volcano of La Palma today has three main mouths emitting magma that advances through communities close to the island, as shown by live images generated on the internet by local television.

O National Geological Institute (IGN) reported that the soil around the volcano continues to show deformations, possibly related to deep seismicity, which has brought several earthquakes of magnitude above 4 in the southern part of the island of La Palma, some noticed by the local population. With the terrain rising by 10 centimeters during the last 24 hours, technicians are thinking that there may be an increase in the lava channel or even the opening of new mouths that emit magma.

A new 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded earlier today in Villa de Mazo, the second just seven hours apart of the same magnitude and in the same area, according to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN). Earthquakes at depths greater than 20 kilometers were less frequent yesterday, but the magnitude is still high.

O magma spewed from the volcano continues to flow over existing lava flows, which led to an increase in the height of the lava walls. The magma already covers an area of ​​879.6 hectares and more than two thousand buildings have been totally or partially destroyed so far..