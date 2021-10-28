Erasmo makes a controversial comment about the color of Tati Quebra Barraco in A Fazenda: “Da favela”

Erasmus Viana seems to be willing to break all protocols of the “cancellation center” and has been triggering controversial statements in The Farm 2021, including about Tati Breaks Shack.

In one of the most recent ones, he said she would not be kicked out of the show because she was black. In a conversation with Gui Araújo, he detonated Rico’s idea of ​​pulling Tati during the formation of Roça.

“He already put you on the wall that time. Oops, the garden”, shot. “Yeah, he’s going to have to be consistent at least once in his life,” rreplied the colleague. Then he said what he thinks about Tati:

“Bil doesn’t believe he pulls Tati. That’s why I said that depending on who he goes with, he leaves”.

Gui Araújo then said that Rico is strong, but Erasmo declared: “I also think he is strong. She won’t leave because she is a black woman. From the favela. She just doesn’t do the animals, because she doesn’t really like it.”

The comment, of course, generated a revolt on social media. Recently, it’s worth remembering, Erasmus angered Marina Ferrari fans and family members with alleged influencer revelations.

After the repercussion, the peoa’s team presented old prints of an Instagram conversation between the two before the confinement.

“I was at Carlinhos Maia’s house… Yeah, man! [Ela] he kept texting me wanting to meet me there… Everything is on my direct. I’m going to speak now, administrators…“, declared the pawn, in conversation.

Erasmo Viana followed: “He sent a message to me, wanting to make an appointment to meet. Her friend wanting me to stay with her and me staying with Erika…”.

“Are you sure you said, because her admins will see and look at the direct”asked Rico.

“Of course I’m sure, I’m crazy, am I? But they’re going to delete the message”, fired the model, who said that he thinks the person is not “welcome” in Carlinhos Maia’s group.

He completed by recalling that he took satisfaction from the influencer, after receiving a vote at the beginning of the game:

“I shouldn’t have spoken, I should have respected… ‘Okay, you voted for me’… But the fact that you’ve already texted me out there, that you went to train in my studio… You sent a message to me in confinement, understand? We didn’t have a friendship, but we had a connection. With this connection, I created expectations in my head, so I said ‘Why did the girl vote for me if I was getting too soft out there?’

Marina Ferrari’s adms then showed that Pugliesi’s ex reacted to the girl’s stories with spicy emojis and even suggestive responses.

“Sometimes people get into the habit of saying what they want in the version they want and forget that there is evidence of the truth. About what happened just now, we have the screenshots kept here showing the truth of the matter. We don’t like posting things that diverge from Marina’s positivity. But in cases like that they are necessary, as it was a lie about her. But now let’s go back to focusing on her routine and the good things she does in everyday life”, declared the staff.