European Union fines Poland for setting up chamber to punish judges

The Court of Justice of the European Union on Wednesday (27/10) sentenced Poland to pay a fine of 1 million euros a day in which it continues to fail to comply with the order to suspend its disciplinary chamber of justice, as reported by the newspaper sheet of Sao Paulo.

CJUE tries to force Poland to comply with preliminary injunction imposed on the country

Disclosure

The body, controlled by the conservative nationalist party Law and Justice (PiS), can punish and even remove judges. It is part of a series of reforms promoted by the Polish government in the country’s justice system.

The European Commission, the Executive Power of the EU, considered that the reforms compromise the independence of the Polish judiciary and violate the rule of law, one of the bloc’s fundamental values, and filed a lawsuit in the CJUE in April this year. According to the newspaper, while there is no final decision, the Commission asked that the disciplinary chamber stop working provisionally, which was determined by the Supreme Court on July 14th.

According to the report, the suspension was ordered in an injunction, “to avoid serious and irreparable damage to the legal order of the European Union and to the values ​​on which this Union is based, in particular the rule of law”.

The Polish government, however, refused to comply with the ruling, appealed to the CJUE and challenged in its own Constitutional Court the primacy of the EU Supreme. In reaction, the Commission asked the CJEU to fine Poland for not complying with the injunction.

Folha highlighted that, at the beginning of the month, the CJUE denied Poland’s appeal and on Wednesday determined the daily fine of 1 million euros, from the moment it is notified and until it complies with the July injunction — or, if there is a refusal, until there is a final sentence.

In this Wednesday’s decision, the CJUE states that “a Member State cannot invoke provisions, practices or situations that prevail in its domestic legal system to justify non-compliance with obligations arising from EU legislation.” The excerpt is a response to this month’s decision by the Polish Constitutional Court that the CJEU does not overrule Poland’s Constitution.

The Commission is under pressure from the European Parliament to activate the conditionality mechanism, a legal resource that would allow it to block transfers from the bloc’s budget to countries that violate the rule of law, if approved by a qualified majority of member countries, the newspaper said.

But Ursula von der Leyen, president of the body, said she will not take such measures until the final judgment of the ECJ takes place. The strategy is to proceed now along less drastic paths, seeking pressure mechanisms and action in the courts.

Among the instruments of pressure is the retention of transfers from the post-pandemic recovery fund, of 36 billion euros, by the Commission. Another measure, this tougher one, that could be used against the Polish government is to withdraw its right to vote.

However, in order to be applied, the measure must be approved unanimously by the other leaders in the Council, which practically makes it unfeasible. The Commission has already launched such a procedure against Poland in 2017, but the Hungarian government, which is also the target of the same instrument, prevents it from being approved, relying on Polish reciprocity.