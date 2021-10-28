Even with a tie, the probability of Botafogo’s access to Serie A rises to 95%

The odds keep increasing. even with the tie 1-1 with Goiás in Serrinha, the chances of accessing the Botafogo in the Series B of Brasileirão grew. Now Alvinegro has, according to the Mathematics Department at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), a 95.2% chance of returning to the elite of national football.

Botafogo reached 56 points and is the vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro has a five-point advantage over CRB, the first team out of the G4. Remember that there are six rounds to be played until the end of the competition.

With regard to the title, Botafogo has, according to the study, a 34.7% chance of lifting the trophy at the end of Serie B. It is worth remembering that the team led by Enderson Moreira could have ended the round in the lead if had won the Esmeraldin.

In the last round, after the victory over Brusque, the chances of accessing Botafogo were 93.9%, while the possibility of title appeared at 35%.

Botafogo returns to the field next Wednesday to face Confiança at 19:00 at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the 33rd round.