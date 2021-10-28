Ex-Globo says he doesn’t believe in Father Fábio de Melo’s celibacy







Father Fábio de Melo and Elisa Lucinda Photo: Instagram/ @pefabiodemelo/ Instagram/ @elisalucinda / Estadão

Actress Elisa Lucinda received several criticisms on social networks after making a comment about Father Fábio de Melo. This Tuesday (26), she said she does not believe in the priest’s celibacy.

On Instagram, the priest posted a picture of him and in the caption he wrote: “The chicken in boots”. So, Elisa made the following comment in the post:

“I’m finding you very boyish and seductive. I’m against celibacy. With all the respect I have for you, I don’t believe in yours. And I agree. It shouldn’t be necessary to deny one’s nature, to be celibate to be a priest. It doesn’t make sense to me “, he wrote.

The actress received criticism and messages of support from the priest’s fans. “Just because he’s a priest, can’t he have style? If he does, isn’t he celibate? My God,” said one netizen.

“His comment shows a complete lack of respect since he is a priest. You are discrediting a sacred oath,” said one follower.

“That’s right, not to mention that he’s always muscular, with clothes that show this! I love him with passion and I have nothing against it, but I would like to know what would happen if a nun decided to go to the gym and show off her healed body. Will we ever see this happen?” asked another user.

Father Fábio de Melo did not comment on the comments.