Exclusive: Nubank buys fintech Olivia | startups

While preparing the IPO, Nubank continues to pursue M&As to strengthen services. The digital bank has reached an agreement to acquire fintech Olivia, two sources told Pipeline. The app uses artificial intelligence to help consumers spend better and save by analyzing debits and credits by linking to the user’s bank accounts using encryption.

Born in Silicon Valley by two Brazilians — Cristiano Oliveira and Lucas Moraes (son of Marcos Ermírio de Moraes) — Olivia started operating in the US five years ago and only debuted in Brazil last year, when it raised R$25 million with investors to scale the operation.

Since its creation, fintech has carried out two rounds of fundraising. The first took place in 2019, when Olivia raised R$ 1.5 million, attracting XP Investimentos and BR Startups — a fund managed by MSW Capital and with Microsoft as a shareholder. Last year, fintech received R$ 25 million, in a contribution led by BV (the former Banco Votorantim).

Olivia: founders envisioned reaching one million users in 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

Integrated with the largest banks and neobanks such as Nubank itself and platforms such as XP and Ion — from Itaú —, Olivia envisioned growing in the wake of open banking. Last year, the founders even announced the goal of reaching one million users in 2021. The startup calculates that it has helped Brazilians save R$ 13 million in 2020.

Olivia worked together with XP on the development of an investment robot. The startup’s technology was also included in BV’s credit card application, showed a report by Valor last year.

Olivia operates in a niche also disputed by GuiaBolso, a startup acquired this year by PicPay. In practice, these financial assistants face the challenge of monetizing their base, which helps explain the transfer of control.