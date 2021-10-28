Fábio Assunção thrills when he pays homage to Gilberto Braga

the author’s death Gilberto Braga, who wrote many novels in Globe, generated many outbursts from famous artists who worked with the novelist. The actor Fabio Assunção, who acted in several productions of Gilberto, made a special participation in the program Meeting and recalled the successful serials of the writer’s career.

“I went in 94 [fazer] My country, I built part of my life with him. For almost 15 years, everything Gilberto produced he invited me. I take 10, 15 years of my life that Gilberto had a profound impact on. Gilberto’s classmates, he liked to work. It has an importance to Brazil. Gilberto wrote especially for soap operas, it was so relevant that he invented this way of writing soap operas and communicating with the Brazilian population”, commented the artist.

other plots

In another moment, Fábio Assunção recalled the soap opera Jellyfish, shown in 1980, brought several important themes that were still taboo at that time. Some of these subjects, by the way, are still not dealt with naturally by all people.

“In Água Viva he discussed the use of marijuana, in Brilhante the love between people of the same sex. Very relevant to Brazilian culture. He was always talking about themes. Celebrity We talked about the strength of the press linked to celebrities had. It was the beginning of fake news. Others deeper. He was always an observer of the world he was living in and brought to soap operas”, he stated.

Celebridade, in fact, was one of the Gilberto Braga soap operas that Fábio Assunção starred in. He has also been in other productions written by him, such as Paraíso Tropical, Pátria Minha and Força de Um Desejo.

Vent

Still talking about, it is worth remembering that he recently participated in the program Papo de Segunda, aired on the GNT channel. During the relaxed chat, he talked about of people who judge relationships in which the couple has a big age difference. Newly married, the heartthrob is 22 years older than his wife, the lawyer Ana Verena Pinheiro.

“Love is so commendable. The encounters are so powerful. There is so much lack of what to do, judging if you are younger or older. When I see two people who like each other, it’s an event. I’m 49 years old, and Verena, 27, is a meeting of ideas. There are more childish people with 27 and who are not open to the new, I with 49 am open to living new things. The relationships being true, they must happen. I am always welcoming love, freedom and the possibility of encounters”, he said.